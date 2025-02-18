"Infuse the team with more accountability" - Fever legend Tamika Catchings makes her feelings clear about key additions around Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever recovered from a seven-year playoff drought with a successful 2024 season and a postseason appearance. Building on that momentum and the excitement surrounding WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark, the Fever have bolstered their roster with championship-caliber talents.

Fever legend Tamika Catchings spoke to IndyStar on Wednesday (Feb. 12) about the team’s prospects heading into the new season. She asserted that being around others who have won is the key to winning.

“Most people that win have been around other people that have won,” Catchings told IndyStar. “ … You're adding players to the roster that have that winning mentality, that can infuse the team with more accountability to make sure that everybody is doing what they're supposed to do, and that they're all aligned.”

To address their lack of playoff experience, the Fever signed veteran players DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner. A 15-year WNBA veteran, Bonner has played 87 postseason games and won two WNBA championships.

Howard, an 11-year veteran, has won three championship titles and played a key role on each of those teams. The new additions are anticipated to instill a winning mentality in the Fever's young core, which includes Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

The veteran players are expected to play key roles in cultivating a championship mentality within the team. They've played alongside other stars, including Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, and Breanna Stewart, and know what it takes to win.

With their experience and the talent on their roster, the team is expected to become a championship contender. They begin the new season with a home game against the Chicago Sky on May 17.

Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark ready for season two under new coach Stephanie White

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is generating significant excitement as she prepares for her sophomore season of professional basketball. With new head coach Stephanie White at the helm, Clark is poised to take her game to the next level.

Stephanie White, formerly of the Connecticut Sun, consistently praised Clark's abilities during a Tuesday Q&A article with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic:

"She is stronger, first and foremost," White said. "She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things. I think the next step is efficiency. Not so many turnovers, higher field goal percentages."

Per White, Clark underwent noticeable physical changes during the offseason, which will benefit her in year two. White emphasized that Clark will face various defensive coverages and must become more efficient in her game.

White has planned innovative ways to maximize Clark's enormous talents, including moving her off the ball to conserve energy and challenging her on the defensive end. By doing so, White aims to make Clark a more well-rounded player and reduce the wear and tear she experienced in her rookie season.

