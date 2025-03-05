Insiders claim DeWanna Bonner turned down chance to play with Napheesa Collier to team up with Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever made one of the biggest moves of the WNBA offseason. Even at age 37, DeWanna Bonner was one of the most sought-after players in the league, but they didn't find much trouble luring her to Indianapolis.

Notably, that's despite the fact that she had many reasons to sign with the Connecticut Sun instead.

According to a report by Ben Pickman and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the Sun strived to pair her with her fiancée and former teammate, Alyssa Thomas. The Minnesota Lynx were also interested in having her play next to Napheesa Collier. However, her desire to team up with Caitlin Clark outweighed everything else.

“Coming to a franchise that’s growing women’s sports … I’m just blessed,” Bonner said. “I’m just honored to be here now, and hopefully I can put out the product that everyone deserves here.”

The two-time WNBA champion and six-time All-Star is still at the peak of her powers. On top of her well-documented skills, she's also going to provide some key leadership and veteran presence to uplift young players like Clark and Aliyah Boston.

DeWanna Bonner loves the Fever's roster

DeWanna Bonner has already experienced the ultimate glory in the league, so being able to handpick her next destination was huge for her.

She knows that scoring opportunities will come in bunches with this talented group in Indiana.

“Playing with Kelsey [Mitchell] and Lexie Hull and [Aliyah Boston],” Bonner said when she signed with the Fever. “It’s just going to be easy to score.”

Also, even though she had a bit of a run-in with Caitlin Clark in the postseason, she respects her game and is looking forward to helping her reach new heights with her mentorship.

“I couldn’t be more excited to step on the floor with Caitlin,” Bonner continued. “I hope that I can give her some knowledge and take her game to a bigger level, so when I retire, she can pass that along to other players.”

Bonner spent the last couple of years playing with Fever coach Stephanie White and assistant coaches Keith Porter and Austin Kelly, so she knows what she will be up for next season.

She might not get to play with her fiancée, but she still might get another ring out of this deal.

