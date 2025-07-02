WNBA star Caitlin Clark has created so much buzz in the sports world since she emerged as a college star at Iowa. Now that she's the face of the Indiana Fever, Clark has established herself as one of the icons of basketball. Many fans enjoy watching her play, and they also purchase a significant amount of her merchandise.

One piece of merchandise from Clark that fans have been waiting to see is her signature shoe. In April 2024, the Fever star signed an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike. This includes a signature pair that's soon to hit the market.

So far, there hasn't been any news about when Nike will release Clark's signature pair. However, a sneaker insider predicts that it will be one of the most sought-after pieces of merchandise. Sneaker insider Nick DePaula thinks the signature shoes that are soon to be released could potentially become a $150 million business.

"I think when Caitlin's shoe comes out it canebe a $150 million business," De Paula said. "It could become a top five signature franchise across basketball."

Clark has yet to have her signature shoe, but she's already started to take over the sneaker world. At the end of June, Nike released a Kobe V Protro in an Indiana Fever colorway of Midnight Navy, Bright Crimson and University Gold.

Caitlin Clark's P.E. shoes were released on Monday and immediately sold out. Other fans were disappointed that they couldn't get their hands on the pair. According to NBC Los Angeles, the pair appeared at the resale market priced at $350 soon after.

With that much buzz on a Clark P.E., De Paula's prediction about her signature pair could be true.

Caitlin Clark called out the WNBA after winning the Commissioner's Cup

The Fever secured their first Commissioner's Cup win on Tuesday. They defeated the Minnesota Lynx, who were last year's champions. They did it dramatically, as they were without Caitlin Clark. Natasha Howard earned the MVP honors of the tournament and had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists against Minnesota.

The winners get to split a cash prize of $500,000, giving each player a bonus of $30,000. The prize money of the Commissioner's Cup is reportedly more than what WNBA champions receive, which is at $20,825.

While celebrating, Clark called out the WNBA for this and said that the difference in pay makes no sense.

“You get more [money] for this than you do if you’re the [WNBA Finals] champion,” Clark said, straight to camera. “It makes no sense. Someone tell [WNBA commissioner] Cathy [Engelbert] to help us out.”

The WNBA has yet to respond to Caitlin Clark's callout after their Commissioner's Cup win.

