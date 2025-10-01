  • home icon
  "Inspiring sh*t": Tyrese Haliburton pays touching tribute to Indiana Fever, evoking memory of Pacers' NBA Finals run

By Arian Kashyap
Published Oct 01, 2025 11:55 GMT
The Indiana Fever's 2025 season came to a close on Tuesday after suffering a 107-98 loss in overtime to the Las Vegas Aces. Despite being the underdogs, the Fever put up a strong fight and received a heartfelt tribute from Tyrese Haliburton, which brought back memories of the Pacers' run in the NBA Finals.

The Pacers guard praised the Fever's resilience and effort through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"S/o @IndianaFever!! Ton of injuries, bunch of midseason additions, resilient all year. Inspiring shit," Haliburton tweeted.
Haliburton's remarks evoked memories of the Pacers' NBA Finals run earlier this year. Similar to the Fever, the Pacers reached the Finals by defying all odds and were ultimately defeated in the final game of the series by a team boasting the reigning MVP. However, unlike the Pacers, the Fever were unable to reach the Finals and were eliminated in the semifinals.

The Indiana Fever qualified for the playoffs against all odds, as they were marred with injuries and were without their stalwart Caitlin Clark. Despite this, they qualified as the sixth seed and made it to the semifinals by upsetting the Atlanta Dream.

In the semifinals, they went up against the high-flying Aces and put up an impressive fight, forcing the series to stretch all the way to five games. However, despite their determined efforts, they were unable to complete the comeback and fell to the Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena in overtime.

Although unable to reach the finals, the Fever can be proud of their season. Plagued by injuries to key players, Indiana still managed to make a deep playoff run and was crowned the Commissioner's Cup champions in July.

Tyrese Haliburton offers a fresh update on the NBA Finals injury

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers went on a fairytale run during the 2024-25 NBA season, winning the Eastern Conference title and reaching the NBA Finals. However, despite making it all the way to Game 7, Haliburton had a devastating end to his season, suffering an ACL tear in the Finals.

The guard offered an update on his injury during media day on Monday.

"Going well, going well," Haliburton said. "It's coming along, I feel like I'm right on queue with where I'm supposed to be at this point. ... I feel like I'm in a good place right now."

Although offering a positive update, Haliburton will miss the majority of the season due to the injury and might sit out the entire season if required.

