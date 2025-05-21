"Investigate Natasha Howard and Stephanie White": Jason Whitlock issues stunning plea to WNBA after Caitlin Clark's Fever lose to Dream

Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock made a surprising plea to the WNBA following the Indiana Fever’s narrow 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Whitlock voiced his frustration with both veteran forward Natasha Howard’s underwhelming performance and head coach Stephanie White’s late-game decisions.

Whitlock specifically criticized White for keeping Howard on the floor in the fourth quarter despite her offensive struggles, including entrusting her with the game’s final shot. Jason Whitlock also took aim at the Fever’s front office, questioning their offseason roster decisions as he urged the WNBA to launch an investigation on Howard and White.

"Just finished the fourth quarter of the Fever game," Jason Whitlock tweeted. "WNBA needs to investigate Natasha Howard and Stephanie White. Goodness gracious. Embarrassing. Howard and Dewanna Bonner past their expiration dates. Offseason moves look suspect. Maybe Sophie will make a difference."

Natasha Howard struggled offensively throughout the game, but the breaking point came in the fourth quarter when she missed four consecutive free throws. Despite her ongoing scoring woes, the Fever entrusted her with the game’s final shot while trailing by one. The ball was inbounded to Howard, who was unable to convert the potential game-winner.

DeWanna Bonner, another key offseason acquisition for the Fever, also had a disappointing outing. In 16 minutes of action, the veteran forward failed to register a single point, adding to Indiana’s frustrations in the narrow 91-90 loss.

Stephanie White on final possession ending with Natasha Howard

Natasha Howard had two chances to give the Fever a one-point lead in the final seconds of the game. After receiving the inbound pass from Caitlin Clark, Howard's first shot was blocked, but she quickly secured the rebound and attempted a baseline jumper. The shot hit the rim but failed to drop.

Following the game, head coach Stephanie White clarified that the final play was not designed for Howard. She explained that Aliyah Boston was the intended target, but with Boston being tightly defended, the ball ultimately ended up in Howard’s hands.

"Initially we were trying to get the ball to AB but she was being chucked, so she couldn't get there," White said. "Caitlin had a good read, Tash was open. We probably should have called a timeout in that situation, but I felt like Natasha was due. She had a good look, two good looks and that's really all you can ask for in that situation."

The Fever now sit at 1-1 on the season after enduring their first loss of the year. Caitlin Clark and company will aim to bounce back and seek redemption when they face the Dream again in a rematch on Thursday.

