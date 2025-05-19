Investigation calls emerge on Caitlin Clark for allegedly helping Dave Portnoy win $350,000

On Saturday, the Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, dominated the Chicago Sky, with Clark outdueling her rival Angel Reese in their first matchup as WNBA sophomores. Clark led the Fever with a third career triple-double, registering 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

With Clark’s accolade, Dave Portnoy, founder and owner of Barstool Sports, saw his bet pay off, as he earned a total payout of $350,000 from his $25,000 bet on the Fever star getting a triple-double.

However, there were doubts surrounding Portnoy’s betting win. Fans pointed out Clark’s unusual eagerness to get back in the game during the 93-58 win over the Sky, raising questions about the authenticity of her feat.

“You need to take a closer look at why Clark was pressuring her coach to be let back in the game when they were up over 20 points. It resulted in Dave Portney placing a bet for a triple-double, and he won over $300,000. @nneka @wnba @wnbacommish,” a fan tweeted.

Others chimed in, expressing their views about the issue. Some believe there's substance on the accusation and that the league should look into it.

“I was telling my cousin ts. It’s actually getting real bad. These athletes in general do it to help out the people they personally know,” one fan wrote.

“They def need to look into this too,” another posted.

However, others said that it was all made up to fit a narrative against Clark and the Fever.

“You all are just insane. Of course a coach is going to want to help her player get a triple double. That’s a big deal. ... You throw around some serious legal allegations pretty freely. It’s pathetic,” a fan said.

“Are u serious? Caitlin was 1 rebound from a triple double. Steph understands Caitlin is chasing an MVP plus title,” another said.

“Please stop this crap, this is nauseating,” a fan wrote.

Clark also had two steals and four blocks in the game aside from her triple-double. As of now, the league is yet to provide a statement on the allegation raised by the fan.

Dave Portnoy believes Caitlin Clark will win MVP

Dave Portnoy has been a fan of Caitlin Clark. After the Fever’s season-opening game, Portnoy predicted Clark to win this year’s WNBA MVP award.

“Fever look great. Caitlin Clark looks like she's going to be the MVP of the league. … So we're back in the good mode,’ he said in a video posted on X.

Next for Caitlin Clark and the Fever are the Atlanta Dream as they look to continue their hot start to the 2025 season.

