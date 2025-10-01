Iowa adds highest recruit since Caitlin Clark after SC NEXT 100's No. 6-ranked McKenna Woliczko commits to Hawkeyes 

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been looking for their next Caitlin Clark since she was drafted into the WNBA in 2024. Fortunately for the program, they recently secured McKenna Woliczko. The young player is ranked No. 6 in the girls' SportsCenter NEXT 100 class and is their highest recruit since Clark in 2020.According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the young forward has already drawn comparisons to the Indiana Fever star. Woliczko said (via Shelburne's X handle):&quot;Obviously, Caitlin's a great player, and obviously, she put Iowa on the map. But I also watched a lot of other Iowa players growing up. Megan Gustafson, Monika Czinano, I would always watch them and thought they were awesome.&quot;It came down to choosing between Iowa and South Carolina for Woliczko. She revealed that it was a tough decision for her, since both programs offered her numerous opportunities for growth on and off the court. She wished she could commit to both programs and grow.&quot;Both places were full of great people, whether that was teammates, coaches, anything. And so I wish I could live two lives to be able to go to either one of these schools, but obviously that's not how it works,&quot; she added.However, Woliczko settled in by committing to Iowa. The relationship she built with Coach Jan Jensen was the primary reason she decided to join the program.The Hawkeyes could have another generational talent in Woliczko. It hasn't been that long since the program developed Caitlin Clark into a global megastar. The young forward could very well follow in the footsteps of the Fever star.Caitlin Clark reacts to McKenna Woliczko's commitment to IowaThe college program that made Caitlin Clark a tremendous athlete is extremely important to her. This is why she couldn't help but reveal her excited reaction to McKenna Woliczko's commitment to Iowa.On Instagram, Woliczko posted an update for her fans about her college commitment. Clark was one of the top commentators, as she shared her excitement for the rising star.&quot;H💛ME #committed,&quot; the young star posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark commented on the post:&quot;LFGG.&quot;Clark commented on Woliczko's post on Instagram.Fans saw Woliczko's potential last summer when she played for Team USA at the U17 Women’s World Cup. She averaged 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists during that stretch.She has shown that she's got what it takes to be a star in the basketball world.