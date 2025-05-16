Is Aaliyah Edwards playing tonight against the Atlanta Dream? Latest on Washington Mystics’ star's availability (May 16)

The Washington Mystics have taken a significant hit ahead of their 2025 WNBA season opener, with Aaliyah Edwards officially ruled out due to a back injury. The star forward will miss Friday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Dream at CareFirst Arena.
Earlier this month, during the initial days of the training camp, the Mystics announced that Edwards had sustained a lower back contusion. Initial reports indicated she would be sidelined for at least two weeks, after which she would be re-evaluated.
Aaliyah Edwards - averaging 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists - had a memorable rookie campaign. She further improved during the first-ever Unrivaled season, registering 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for Mist BC during the 3x3 tournament’s regular season.
However, Edwards stood out most in the league’s one-on-one tournament as she defeated several frontrunners - including Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, and Arike Ogunbowale - en route to the finals. Her dream run ended with Napheesa Collier in the tournament finals.
Aaliyah Edwards won’t be the only one sidelined, as Georgia Amoore and Shakira Austin are also out due to an ACL tear and a right leg issue, respectively.
Rookie Kiki Iriafen will see more playing time with Aaliyah Edwards unavailable. While coach Sydney Johnson may not start the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Iriafen is expected to get solid minutes off the bench, similar to the preseason. In two preparatory games, the former USC Trojan averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.
Where to watch Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics?
The Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics will be available for live broadcast on ION (local). Fans can stream the game via WNBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).
The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT) on Friday, May 16, at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.