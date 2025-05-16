Is Aaliyah Edwards playing tonight against the Atlanta Dream? Latest on Washington Mystics’ star's availability (May 16)

The Washington Mystics have taken a significant hit ahead of their 2025 WNBA season opener, with Aaliyah Edwards officially ruled out due to a back injury. The star forward will miss Friday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Dream at CareFirst Arena.

Earlier this month, during the initial days of the training camp, the Mystics announced that Edwards had sustained a lower back contusion. Initial reports indicated she would be sidelined for at least two weeks, after which she would be re-evaluated.

Expand Tweet

Aaliyah Edwards - averaging 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists - had a memorable rookie campaign. She further improved during the first-ever Unrivaled season, registering 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for Mist BC during the 3x3 tournament’s regular season.

Trending

However, Edwards stood out most in the league’s one-on-one tournament as she defeated several frontrunners - including Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, and Arike Ogunbowale - en route to the finals. Her dream run ended with Napheesa Collier in the tournament finals.

Aaliyah Edwards won’t be the only one sidelined, as Georgia Amoore and Shakira Austin are also out due to an ACL tear and a right leg issue, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Rookie Kiki Iriafen will see more playing time with Aaliyah Edwards unavailable. While coach Sydney Johnson may not start the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Iriafen is expected to get solid minutes off the bench, similar to the preseason. In two preparatory games, the former USC Trojan averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.

Where to watch Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics?

The Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics will be available for live broadcast on ION (local). Fans can stream the game via WNBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT) on Friday, May 16, at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More