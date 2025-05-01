Aaliyah Edwards injury update: Mystics forward out before WNBA season

Aaliyah Edwards was one of the bright spots for a Washington Mystics team that had a heartbreaking season. Unfortunately, the Mystics will be without their forward for the beginning of the 2025 season. Edwards suffered a lower back contusion that will keep her out for at least two weeks, according to USA Today's Meghan L. Hall.

Edwards was selected with the sixth overall pick in the stacked 2024 WNBA Draft, joining a rookie class that featured Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The former UConn Husky played well during her first season in the league, starting half of the Mystics' games and becoming a solid part of the team's rotation.

Aaliyah Edwards play earned her a spot on Canada's roster in the 2024 Summer Olympics, where she played well for her country. After last season concluded, Edwards played in Unrivaled alongside Breanna Stewart on Mist BC. She turned heads when she beat both Breanna Stewart and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale in the league's 1-on-1 tournament.

Edwards fell to Napheesa Collier in the final round of the tournament, but her performance proved to fans that she has the talent to contribute as a high-level scorer. The Mystics were excited to see her finally take the court for her sophomore season, but she will be hard pressed to make her return before the beginning of the season.

Where do the Mystics turn without Aaliyah Edwards?

Not having Aaliyah Edwards healthy as the Mystics prepare for the 2025 season is a tough blow, but the team might have drafted a sufficient replacement for her in Kiki Iriafen. The USC forward was the second of the Mystics' three first round picks in the 2025 Draft after establishing herself as one of the best players in college basketball last season.

If Edwards misses extended time with her lower back contusion, Iriafen would likely join a lineup featuring fellow rookie Sonia Citron. Georgia Amoore was also expected to be a starter before tearing her ACL. Sydney Johnson has some tough calls to make as he tries to guide the Mystics back to the postseason.

Washington finished one game behind the Atlanta Dream in the standings and were the first team left out of the postseason. The team showed throughout last season that they are capable of playing well, but health and chemistry will go a long way in determining if they can take the next step. Unfortunately, the team might have to take that step without Edwards at the beginning of the season.

