Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight against Lunar Owls BC? Latest on Vinyl BC star's status (Unrivaled 2025 playoffs, March, 16)

The WNBA season is just around the corner. In the meantime, we can watch some quality hoops at Unrivaled. The new women's 3-on-3 tournament has been a huge success in its inaugural season, and now that the playoffs are underway.

Of course, that's also because some of the best players on Earth are out there, including Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston. Boston is expected to suit up for Vinyl BC when they take on the almighty Lunar Owls BC on Sunday.

Boston has played off the bench behind Rhyne Howard, Dearica Hamby and Lexie Hull, averaging roughly 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds on little over 9 minutes a night. She had a strong outing to close out the season, dropping 12 points on ten shots vs. Rose BC. Now, her team will need all hands on deck to get past the 13-1 Lunar Owls BC.

The Lunar Owls are the odds-on favorites to win the whole thing. They are led by Napheesa Collier, who averaged a league-high 25.7 points per game along with 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2 steals, and 1.4 blocks.

Aliyah Boston wanted to build up her confidence

Aliyah Boston is one of the rising stars in the WNBA, but with a new alpha like Caitlin Clark in town, she also needs to step up and embrace a leadership role for the Fever.

Before the start of the Unrivaled season, she claimed that she would use her time in the tournament to build up her confidence and improve her game:

“Allowing me to work in space, and allowing me to just be confident in the stuff I’ve worked on this offseason, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Aliyah Boston told the Indy Star. “Knowing that I put in the work, and knowing that I put in time, and knowing those things will execute.”

So far, that hasn't necessarily shown on the court, but some players just need to have one strong performance to ride that momentum for months.

Also, even if the numbers don't show it, iron sharpens iron, and just going at it vs. the creme of the crop should do wonders for her game.

