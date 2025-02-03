Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight against Lunar Owls? Latest on Vinyl star's availability (Feb. 3) | Unrivaled 2025

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston is set to play her sixth game in the Unrivaled League on Monday. The Vinyl BC player has been instrumental in her team's inaugural season and is expected to start against the Lunar Owls.

Boston has played all five of her team's games this season, averaging 8.8 minutes per contest, the second-lowest on her team, with only Los Angeles Sparks star Rae Burrell averaging fewer minutes. Rhyne Howard has logged the most game time for the Vinyl, with 13.4 minutes per game.

Aliyah has only started one game for the Vinyl, which was against the Lunar Owls on Jan. 27. The former Gamecocks guard recorded 14 points and 9 rebounds in that game, despite her team losing 67-57. In Vinyl's most recent game, Boston came off the bench and played just 4 minutes as her team lost by 10 points to Mist BC.

As Boston and her teammates prepare to face the Lunar Owls again, they hope for a different outcome against the league leaders. Currently in fourth place, the Vinyl aim to hand the undefeated Owls their first defeat of the season.

Aliyah Boston's performance in Unrivaled so far and where to watch the games live

Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's new Unrivaled league has taken off in full swing. The new 3x3 tournament has become quite a spectacle in its inaugural season, attracting thousands of new followers within the first few weeks.

While stars like Sabrina Ionescu and Collier herself are thriving in the league, the same cannot be said for Aliyah Boston. The 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year has struggled for game time and has underperformed in her team's five games.

Boston has started only one game and averages 8.8 minutes on the court, recording 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. Although her numbers aren't bad for the limited time she's played, Boston has the potential to do better, given her standout performance for the Fever alongside Caitlin Clark.

Currently, the Vinyl are fourth in the table, and Boston hopes to lead her team to a higher finish by the end of the season. Fans can watch Vinyl's games on TNT Sports, while online viewers can stream the games on HBO Max.

