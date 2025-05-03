Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight against Washington Mystics? Latest on Indiana Fever star’s availability (May 3) | 2025 WNBA preseason

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston will play against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. The two-time All-Star’s availability is a boost for the Fever, who will go up against the visiting team’s towering frontline. Boston and Indiana’s frontcourt will go head to head with Washington’s back line that features three 6-foot-5 centers.

The 2023 Rookie of the Year winner had an underwhelming campaign with the Unrivaled in the offseason. She mostly played backup to Dearica Hamby, who flourished for Vinyl BC because of her floor-spacing game.

Aliyah Boston is back with the Indiana Fever in a traditional 5-on-5 contest where she has thrived as the starting center. New coach Stephanie White will lean more on her if Caitlin Clark, a game-time decision, is unavailable.

Aliyah Boston will lead the Indiana Fever’s star-studded frontcourt

The Indiana Fever arguably won the offseason. After last year’s playoff loss to the Connecticut Sun, the team upgraded the frontcourt to challenge for the championship. Joining Boston in anchoring the frontline is Natasha Howard, a three-time champ and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year winner. The two will also have six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, who can play shooting guard when needed.

The trio of Boston, Howard and Bonner should be one of the best frontlines in the WNBA in 2025. Indiana’s newly acquired forwards are known for impacting the game on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-5 center can only benefit from playing with them.

Brianna Turner, another defensive specialist, coming off the bench will be another big-time addition for the Fever.

Aliyah Boston has not missed a game in her WNBA career

Often, the best ability is availability. The Indiana Fever have benefited from Aliyah Boston’s reliability and durability since they made her the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft. She played 40 games in 2023 and added 40 more last year. Boston also suited up in two playoff games.

The Fever retooled the roster to challenge for the championship. They have a good shot at accomplishing their role if Boston sustains her streak of never missing games.

The Fever could sideline Boston on Sunday against Brazil

After the game against the Washington Mystics, the Indiana Fever will take on the Brazilian women’s national basketball team on Sunday. Early in the preseason, the Fever could err on the side of caution and keep Boston out against the South Americans.

Caitlin Clark, questionable against the Mystics, could sit out on Saturday. The superstar point guard will surely play when the Fever go to Iowa for the clash against Brazil.

