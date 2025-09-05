Is Angel Reese injured? Reason behind Chicago Sky star skipping game vs Fever explored

Angel Reese will miss the Chicago Sky's game against the Indiana Fever on Friday after being suspended for receiving her eighth technical foul of the season.On Thursday, the WNBA announced that Reese will serve a one-game suspension on Friday. The two-time All-Star got a technical foul during the final minute of the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun.Under the league's rules, a player or coach's eighth technical foul carries an automatic one-game suspension without pay.This is a developing story.