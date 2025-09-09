  • home icon
Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Aces? Latest on Sky superstar's availability after suspension drama (Sep. 9)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 09, 2025 12:30 GMT
Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Aces? Latest on Sky superstar's availability after suspension drama (Sep. 9).

Angel Reese is uncertain to suit up for the Chicago Sky’s rematch against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. The two-time All-Star played no part in the Sky’s 80-66 loss to the Aces on Sunday. She missed the first half of that game due to a suspension and was ruled out of the second half with a back issue.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Aces, Reese is listed as “questionable” on the injury report as she continues to battle a back injury. Since the All-Star break, the former LSU forward has been dealing with the nagging issue, which has forced her to miss multiple games.

The Chicago Sky have two more games remaining in the regular season, including the matchup with the Aces. With Reese falling out with her teammates, the coach and the organization after publicly denouncing them, which led to her suspension, it will be interesting to see whether she suits up for the team in the final two games.

There’s growing belief within the WNBA community that Angel Reese’s relationship with the franchise and her teammates has reached a point where it cannot be salvaged. Many pundits have predicted that the star forward will not be a member of the Sky next season.

Meanwhile, Reese has appeared in 30 games for Chicago this season. She is averaging 14.7 points on 45.8% shooting, including 18.2% from 3-point range, along with 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces?

The Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces game will take place on Tuesday, Sep. 9, at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Sky vs. Aces game will be broadcast live on Vegas 34, The U and WCIU. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

