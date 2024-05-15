Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Dallas Wings? Latest on the Chicago Sky rookie forward’s status (May 15)

Angel Reese will suit up for the Chicago Sky’s season-opening game against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday. The self-called “Chi Barbie” had two solid preseason games for her WNBA team, which only heightened the hype around her. She will be immediately tested against the Wings who are expected to make another deep playoff run this year.

When the Sky made her the seventh pick overall in the draft, many couldn’t wait to see her team up with Kamilla Cardoso. The Brazilian, however, injured her shoulder in Chicago’s first preseason game and will be out for months. Instead of a highly anticipated rookie frontline, Reese will likely pair with the veteran Elizabeth Williams.

What happened to Angel Reese?

Angel Reese battled right ankle issues in his last days with the LSU Tigers in women’s college Basketball. She first suffered the injury in February in the SEC Tournament and then later re-injured in the highly-anticipated rematch against Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Reese stepped on a cameraman’s foot in the second quarter of the second game and limped to finish the mouth-watering showdown.

Still, Reese ended the night with 17 points and 20 rebounds but couldn’t stop the Hawkeyes from getting their revenge. She didn’t make any excuses after the game and only wished she didn’t have to fight through the pain.

Since then, Angel Reese has looked fine in her preseason debut with the Chicago Sky. She had a 13-point, nine-rebound and two-block night versus the Minnesota Lynx in 24 minutes. The 6-foot-3 forward followed it up with 13 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist six nights later against the New York Liberty.

Any worries about nagging ankle issues were unfounded as she had no trouble running, jumping and going all-out every time she was on the floor.

Where to watch the Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings game?

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas will host the showdown between the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings. Bally Sports Southwest Extra and “The U” will cover the game locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

