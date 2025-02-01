Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Laces BC? Latest on Rose BC forward's status for Unrivaled game? (Feb. 1)

The Rose Basketball Club is set to clash with the Laces Basketball Club in what promises to be an electrifying Unrivaled basketball showdown on Saturday. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Rose BC will once again rely on their superstar, Angel Reese, who is expected to take the court barring any last-minute setbacks.

Rose BC is coming off a 75-63 loss to Phantom BC on Friday. Despite the defeat, Reese delivered a stellar performance, showcasing her impact on both ends of the floor.

The Chicago Sky forward logged 11 minutes, contributing 13 points, seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks. She was highly efficient, shooting 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This will not be Reese’s first battle against Laces BC in the tournament. The two teams previously met on Jan. 27, with Kate Martin's Laces BC recording a 71-64 victory.

Reese put on a dazzling display in that game, but her efforts fell short of securing a win for Rose BC. The one-time WNBA All-Star finished with 17 points on 3 of 5 shooting, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, while making five of her six free throws. She also recorded seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 15 minutes.

Expand Tweet

Rose BC will look to Angel Reese for another standout performance on Saturday as they aim to avenge their previous loss to Laces BC. More importantly, they need to turn their season around as they currently sit in fifth place in the standings with a 1-4 record through five games.

Where to watch Rose BC vs. Laces BC?

The highly anticipated Unrivaled matchup between Rose BC and Laces BC is set to take place on Monday, Jan. 27, at Wayfair Arena in Miami. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can catch the action live on TNT and truTV, while streaming options will be available on Max, TSN+, and YouTube Live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback