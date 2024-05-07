Is Angel Reese playing tonight against New York Liberty? Latest on the Sky rookie forward’s availability (May 7)

Angel Reese will make her home preseason debut for the Chicago Sky on Tuesday against the New York Liberty. The “Chi Barbie,” who appeared in her first WNBA game on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx, is looking to have another strong performance. Reese showed fans that she’s ready to tangle with seasoned pros despite the Sky’s 92-81 loss in Minneapolis.

Reese isn’t injured and Chicago is unlikely to hold her back from the fans who have been longing to see her in Windy City. The former LSU star’s jersey was sold out immediately after the Sky made her the No. 7 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft. It wouldn’t be fair to keep her out even if it’s an exhibition game as the franchise has been hyping up her signing.

What happened to Angel Reese?

Angel Reese isn’t dealing with any injury that will keep her out of Tuesday’s game against the New York Liberty. However, she has had a busy schedule since turning pro. On Monday, which was her 22nd birthday, she was in New York to attend the 2024 Met Gala and rubbed elbows with A-listers.

A few of those who were at the event were Camila Cabello, Zendaya, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and others. Despite appearing in the said event for the first time, Reese more than held her own when it came to fashion.

Reese likely already planned her week. She will not be missing the team’s preseason home debut against the New York Liberty. The WNBA even posted this on X, formerly Twitter:

“Training camp in the morning, Met Gala at night, preseason game tomorrow.

“Just another day in the life for Angel Reese”

Angel Reese will be even more important for the Sky with Kamilla Cardoso injured

The Chicago Sky’s preseason win against the Minnesota Lynx came at a high price. Angel Reese got the start for that game and impressed in her debut on the road. Kamilla Cardoso, the No. 3 pick and Reese’s former SEC rival came off the bench in the said game. The South Carolina star lasted only three minutes as she injured her shoulder.

Leading into the game against the New York Liberty, the Sky announced that Cardoso would need around 4-6 weeks to recover. “Chi Barbie’s” role suddenly got even more important following the news of the Brazilian’s injury.

Chicago could also be without Taya Reimer (concussion) and Isabelle Harrison (knee) to start the season. Reese will be badly needed by the Sky amid the team’s slew of injuries even before the team’s 2024 campaign is officially underway.