  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Latest on Chicago Sky star's status for Unrivaled (Feb. 18)

Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Latest on Chicago Sky star's status for Unrivaled (Feb. 18)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 18, 2025 10:39 GMT
Mist v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Latest on Chicago Sky star's status for Unrivaled (Feb. 18). (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese is set to take the court for Rose Basketball Club in their Unrivaled matchup against the Vinyl Basketball Club on Tuesday. The Chicago Sky star opted to sit out the league’s recently concluded 1-on-1 competition, using the time to rest. She has since returned to Miami and reunited with her teammates for training ahead of the game.

Ad

In clips shared by Rose BC on their Instagram story, Reese was seen refining her 3-point shot alongside her teammates. The one-time WNBA All-Star has been a consistent presence in the competition, having played in every game so far, with her performance improving over time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Currently, Reese ranks 21st in scoring in the league, averaging 10.1 points and 9.6 rebounds across seven games. Meanwhile, Rose BC holds the third spot in the standings with a 3-4 record.

Angel Reese vs. Vinyl BC

Angel Reese has already faced Vinyl Basketball Club once this season. On the opening night of Unrivaled, she led Rose Basketball Club in a hard-fought battle against Aliyah Boston’s team but fell short in a close 79-73 loss to start their campaign.

Ad
Ad

Despite the defeat, Reese put up an impressive double-double. In just 13 minutes, the former LSU standout tallied 10 points, shooting 3 of 7 from the field and a perfect 2 of 2 from the free throw line. She also dominated the boards with 14 rebounds and contributed four assists, though she struggled with ball control, committing five turnovers.

Where to watch Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC?

The much-anticipated Unrivaled showdown between Rose BC and Vinyl BC is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Wayfair Arena in Miami. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can watch the action live on TNT and truTV, with streaming options available on Max, TSN+, and YouTube Live.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी