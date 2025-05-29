Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Wings? Latest on Sky superstar's availability for showdown vs Paige Bueckers (May 29)

Angel Reese is set to suit up for the Chicago Sky in their marquee matchup against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Thursday. The star forward is not listed on the team’s injury report and will once again be relied upon to carry a significant load as the Sky look to turn around their dismal start to the season.

Ad

The Chicago-based franchise has played four games so far and is still searching for its first win. Reese has featured in all four contests, though her performances have been inconsistent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the most recent outing against the Phoenix Mercury, the former LSU standout notched her third double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 15 rebounds. However, her shooting efficiency remained a concern, converting just 3 of 9 attempts from the field.

Following the team’s fourth straight loss, Reese highlighted one key area where she and her teammates must improve significantly to get back on track.

"It felt better, but we're not satisfied. We're all winners. We all want to win," Reese told reporters. "We can see we can score. We just need to defend."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Through four games this season, Angel Reese has recorded an impressive three double-doubles, showcasing her dominance on the boards. However, the star forward still has significant room for improvement when it comes to efficiency and decision-making.

She’s currently averaging 10.0 points per game on just 31.0% shooting, while also committing 4.3 turnovers per contest. As the season progresses, she’ll need to significantly improve her efficiency and take better care of the ball to elevate her overall impact.

Ad

How to watch Angel Reese in action during Sky vs. Wings game?

Fans can catch Angel Reese in action when the Chicago Sky take on the Dallas Wings, with the game airing on The U, WCIU and KFAA. It will also be available for live streaming via the WNBA League Pass and the FuboTV app and website, though regional restrictions may apply.

The Sky vs. Wings matchup is set for Thursday, May 29, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More