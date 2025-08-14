Is Angel Reese ruled out for remainder of 2025 WNBA season? Coach Tyler Marsh spills the beans in candid public statement

Angel Reese was absent from the Chicago Sky's 71-62 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. The two-time All-Star missed her sixth consecutive game due to a back injury and there is currently no timeline for her return. However, she has not been ruled out for the remainder of the WNBA season.Before the game against the Sun, coach Tyler Marsh addressed the media and openly discussed the possibility of Reese not returning this season. He refrained from ruling out the former LSU standout and emphasized that the medical staff will ultimately decide the star forward's future.&quot;I'd leave that to the medical staff,&quot; Marsh told reporters. &quot;For us and for Angel if she’s healthy and she wants to play and we want her to be out there, to be able to play.&quot;We don’t want to put her in harm’s way to further any existing injuries. For us it’s just making sure that she’s as healthy as possible. That’s always been the most important thing. With the games remaining when she’s ready to go then she will be out there.&quot;Angel Reese last suited up for the Chicago Sky on July 29 in a game against the Washington Mystics. The Sky lost 103-86, but Reese delivered yet another double-double. She finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.Angel Reese has missed nine games for Chicago SkyIt has been a forgettable campaign for the Chicago Sky as the franchise has lost far more games than they would have liked. The team is currently ranked 12th in the league with a dismal 8-24 record. However, Angel Reese cannot be blamed for the team’s disastrous season.The former LSU standout has missed nine games, but whenever she has suited up, the star forward has given everything she had to the team. The two-time All-Star is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.4% from the floor.