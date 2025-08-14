  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Is Angel Reese ruled out for remainder of 2025 WNBA season? Coach Tyler Marsh spills the beans in candid public statement

Is Angel Reese ruled out for remainder of 2025 WNBA season? Coach Tyler Marsh spills the beans in candid public statement

By Atishay Jain
Published Aug 14, 2025 04:33 GMT
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
Is Angel Reese ruled out for remainder of 2025 WNBA season? Coach Tyler Marsh spills the beans in candid public statement. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese was absent from the Chicago Sky's 71-62 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. The two-time All-Star missed her sixth consecutive game due to a back injury and there is currently no timeline for her return. However, she has not been ruled out for the remainder of the WNBA season.

Ad

Before the game against the Sun, coach Tyler Marsh addressed the media and openly discussed the possibility of Reese not returning this season. He refrained from ruling out the former LSU standout and emphasized that the medical staff will ultimately decide the star forward's future.

"I'd leave that to the medical staff," Marsh told reporters. "For us and for Angel if she’s healthy and she wants to play and we want her to be out there, to be able to play.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We don’t want to put her in harm’s way to further any existing injuries. For us it’s just making sure that she’s as healthy as possible. That’s always been the most important thing. With the games remaining when she’s ready to go then she will be out there."
Ad
Ad

Angel Reese last suited up for the Chicago Sky on July 29 in a game against the Washington Mystics. The Sky lost 103-86, but Reese delivered yet another double-double. She finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Angel Reese has missed nine games for Chicago Sky

It has been a forgettable campaign for the Chicago Sky as the franchise has lost far more games than they would have liked. The team is currently ranked 12th in the league with a dismal 8-24 record. However, Angel Reese cannot be blamed for the team’s disastrous season.

Ad

The former LSU standout has missed nine games, but whenever she has suited up, the star forward has given everything she had to the team. The two-time All-Star is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.4% from the floor.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications