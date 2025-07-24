Is Angel Reese suspended from Chicago Sky game? Looking at 2x All-Star's looming foul trouble ahead of Caitlin Clark matchup

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is on the brink of missing a game as she is one technical foul away from an automatic one-game suspension.The two-time WNBA All-Star was assessed her seventh technical foul during the Sky's 91-68 loss to the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. Should Reese pick up a technical in Thursday's game against the Seattle Storm, she would have to sit out the much-anticipated rematch against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Sunday.Reese was assessed her league-leading seventh technical foul late in the first quarter of Tuesday's game. The play that warranted the call was unclear, as it wasn't seen on the broadcast. Reese was fouled on a driving layup attempt, and as she walked to the free-throw line, a technical was already assessed on the 23-year-old star.CBS Sports' Jack Maloney wrote in an article on Tuesday that Reese's technical foul is due to her &quot;minor verbal spat&quot; with Lynx guard Diamond Miller.Under WNBA rules, the eighth technical foul of a player or coach carries an automatic one-game suspension without pay during the regular season. From there, every two additional technical fouls received will warrant another one-game suspension.The threshold has increased this season following a shift to a 44-game schedule from the previous 40. Last season, the seventh technical foul warranted a one-game suspension.With Angel Reese on the brink of suspension, trouble looms for the SkyDespite the blowout loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Angel Reese has recorded her WNBA-record 10th straight double-double performance. The Chicago Sky star finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds on 4-for-8.Reese has become a valuable contributor for the Sky (7-16) this season. She is averaging 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game on 44.8% shooting. With a difficult playoff push looming, losing Reese, even for one game, is crucial for Chicago.Angel Reese's seven technicals have come in just 22 games. She is averaging one technical for every three games, and with this pace, she might be suspended soon.Reese's first technical came in the season opener against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. Now, Reese could miss the blockbuster rematch on Sunday.