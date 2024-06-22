Is Arike Ogunbowale playing tonight against Washington Mystics? Latest on the three-time All-Star’s availability (June 22)

Arike Ogunbowale is likely to play for the Dallas Wings on Saturday against the Washington Mystics. The three-time WNBA All-Star was held out in the Wings’ 90-78 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Monday due to a sore Achilles heel. She returned to action against the Chicago Sky on Thursday and showed vintage form despite Dallas’ 83-72 defeat.

The Wings have been playing shorthanded for months. They will be missing the services of Satou Sabally [shoulder], Awak Kuier [out for season], Jaelyn Brown [illness] and Maddy Siegrist [finger] on Saturday.

Ogunbowale’s presence will be a relief for the struggling Wings if she is cleared to suit up for the team.

What happened to Arike Ogunbowale?

Arike Ogunbowale struggled badly in the Dallas Wings’ 85-67 loss to the Connecticut Sun a week ago. She had 11 points on 2-for-15 shooting, including 1-for-6 from behind the arc. It was the first time this season that she wasn’t the Wings’ leader in points.

After the game, the normally sharpshooting guard complained of discomfort in her ankle. Dallas promptly kept her out in its next game versus the Minnesota Lynx. The time off worked, as she was back to her nearly unstoppable self against the Sky. She lit up Chicago’s defense with 31 points that were laced with 7-for-16 shooting from rainbow distance.

After the loss to the Sky, she told reporters that she wasn’t bothered by her Achilles and that she was hopeful to face the Mystics. The Wings training staff must not have been encouraged by what they had seen that they were not ruling her out.

Dallas' training staff will carefully monitor her during the warmups before deciding on her availability.

Arike Ogunbowale stats vs Washington Mystics

The Dallas Wings had a 3-1 record last year against the Washington Mystics. During that span, Ogunbowale averaged 17.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 5.8 APG and 1.0 SPG. She had a 38.9%/32.2% split during that stretch. The three-time All-Star, however, is playing on an entirely different level this season, averaging 25.4 PPG for the Wings.

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics?

Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC, will host the game between the Wings and the Mystics. Monumental Sports Network and Bally Sports Southwest Extra will air the game as it happens locally. Basketball fans can also stream the game by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

