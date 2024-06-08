"It's time" - Pistons forward invite Arike Ogunbowale to represent Nigeria in 2024 Paris Olympics

Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings is one of the best players in the WNBA this season. Ogunbowale has improved her level since making her debut in the league, establishing herself as one of the top scorers in the competition.

Detroit Pistons forward Chimezie Metu wants her to showcase her talents on the international stage and sent a clear message to the guard today. Metu used a three-word message to tell Arike it's time to represent Nigeria's national team.

"Arike. It's time," Metu wrote on X.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games are one of the biggest events of the year and plenty of WNBA stars will be present for the tournament. Today, multiple sports have revealed the players who will travel to France to represent Team USA.

Team Nigeria has an intriguing group of players, who could make some noise in the upcoming Olympics. Amy Okonkwo of the Tango Bourges Basket, Elizabeth Balogun of the Duke Blue Devils and Murjanatu Musa of Celta de Vigo are some of the players that made the squad for the 2023 Women's Afrobasket.

Controversial center Liz Cambage revealed her desire to play for the team after getting involved in an altercation with Nigerian players in 2021, but none of that is official as of now.

Adding Arike Ogunbowale to this mix would make Team Nigeria a potential threat to the always-favorite Team USA.

Arike Ogunbowale has had a terrific first month in the 2024 WNBA season

Arike Ogunbowale has been one of the best players in the league for a couple of years now, representing the Dallas Wings since the 2019 season. This season, seh is averaging 26.6 points per game, ranking second in the entire WNBA. Ogunbowale is also posting 4.2 rebounds and five assists in 38.3 minutes per game.

The Wings aren't having the best season so far, boasting a 3-6 record after nine games played. They've missed several players during these matches, including Satou Sabally, who is arguably their best player.

Ogunbowale is trying to turn things around this season, but her impressive numbers haven't made a big difference for the Texans.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to start in July and Team Nigeria will be more than happy to have a notable star like Ogunbowale on the roster for this tournament.

