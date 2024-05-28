WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Breanna Stewart (Week 2)

The race for the 2024 WNBA MVP is starting to heat up after just Week 2. A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas and Breanna Stewart were predicted to battle it out again this season. However, it seems like Wilson has the upper hand with the best odds to win her third MVP award.

Thomas and Stewart are not the only players making noise in the race to be crowned the MVP, though. Napheesa Collier is knocking on the door of greatness, while Arike Ogunbowale and Kahleah Copper are lighting up the box scores.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, three other players have been given a chance to win the WNBA MVP award by the latest odds – Jackie Young, Jewell Lloyd and Nneka Ogwumike.

WNBA 2024 Most Valuable Player Ladder - Week 2

#5 - Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty

Last Week's Ranking: #2

Games Played (Week 2) - 2 GP (0 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 2) - 19.0 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.5 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.7 BPG

Breanna Stewart remained consistent in Week 2 and put up almost the same numbers she did last week. However, the New York Liberty lost both of their games last week, to the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx.

Stewart might need to start scoring more if the Liberty wants to snap a two-game losing streak in Week 3. She averaged 23.0 points last season when she won her second MVP, but it seems like she will have to do more to retain it.

#4 - Arike Ogunbowale | Guard | Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale | Guard | Dallas Wings

Last Week's Ranking: #5

Games Played (Week 2) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 2) - 28.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 2.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 28.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.2 APG, 2.4 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Arike Ogunbowale had a pretty great Week 2 for the Dallas Wings despite losing to the Atlanta Dream to start the week. She came back with a vengeance and dropped 40 points on the Phoenix Mercury. She followed it up with a 20-point performance against the LA Sparks.

Ogunbowale has been neck and neck with Kahleah Copper for the WNBA's scoring leader. She has been one of the best scorers in the league this season and those two wins helped her move one spot in the MVP Ladder.

#3 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Connecticut Sun

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Connecticut Sun

Last Week's Ranking: #4

Games Played (Week 2) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 2) - 13.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.5 SPG 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 15.4 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 7.8 APG, 1.8 SPG 0.8 BPG

Alyssa Thomas might not have eye-popping numbers for the Connecticut Sun this week, but she's the main reason why they are the only unbeaten left in the WNBA. Thomas continues to be a solid all-around player for the Sun, who beat the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky in Week 2.

Thomas was the runner-up in the last year's WNBA MVP voting after putting up record triple-doubles. She's capable of dropping one every game, which is why the Sun has been successful early on.

#2 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Last Week's Ranking: #3

Games Played (Week 1) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 1) - 22.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.3 SPG, 2.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 23.0 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.8 SPG, 2.2 BPG

Napheesa Collier had a brilliant week for the Minnesota Lynx, leading them to a 2-1 record with wins over the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream. Collier had 31 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in a loss to the Connecticut Sun in overtime.

Collier has a real shot at winning the WNBA MVP, as long as she remains consistent and the Lynx get more wins. She finished fourth in MVP voting last year and could make the leap this campaign.

#1 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

Last Week's Ranking: #1

Games Played (Week 2) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 1) - 25.0 PPG, 14.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.5 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 25.5 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.3 SPG, 2.3 BPG

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces remains in the top spot of this week's WNBA MVP Ladder despite going 1-1. She was dominant in both games against the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever. The defending champs suffered a surprise loss to the Mercury before bouncing back and trouncing the Fever.

Wilson is poised to win her third WNBA MVP this season although her teammates Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are starting to make noise. Nevertheless, it's a good thing to have a bunch of stars, as the Aces' goal is to win a third straight championship.