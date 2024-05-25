New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 25)

After suffering their first loss of the season, the New York Liberty get on a chartered flight for a showdown with the Minnesota Lynx. The Liberty, which fell at home 90-81 to Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, will look to bounce back. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot will once again lead the visitors’ charge.

The Lynx also failed to keep an unbeaten slate, as they lost 83-82 in overtime to the Connecticut Sun. Napheesa Collier, who has been nearly unstoppable this season, will be raring to test herself against Stewart, the reigning MVP.

Collier, though, will need Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride to also help her carry the team to a big win.

Expand Tweet

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

The Target Center will host the first showdown this season between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. CBS will air the game on national TV as it happens while the action can also be streamed by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Liberty (-270) vs. Lynx (+220)

Spread: Liberty (-6.0) vs. Lynx (+6.0)

Total (O/U): Liberty (o166.0 -110) vs. Lynx (u166.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: Game preview

The New York Liberty had to lament about their turnovers in their sorry loss to the Chicago Sky on Thursday.

They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, as they coughed up the ball too many times. If they can address their sloppiness with the ball, the visitors should have a big chance of bouncing back with a win.

Expand Tweet

Like the Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx’s downfall versus the Connecticut Sun two nights ago was their turnovers.

Minnesota’s errors allowed the Sun to overcome a 13-point deficit to win in overtime. Against New York, the team that wins the turnover battle could end up with the W.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: starting lineups subs and rotations

F - Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, F - Breanna Stewart, F - Jonquel Jones, G - Courtney Vandersloot and G - Sabrina Ionescu will start for the New York Liberty.

Nyara Sabally or Kayla Thornton could be the first from the bench mob to see action. Sabally has the inside track as she could be used to help shadow Napheesa Collier.

F - Alanna Smith, F - Napheesa Collier, F - Diamond Miller, G - Kayla McBride and G - Courtney Williams will line up for tip-off for the Minnesota Lynx.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve likes to use Bridget Carleton or Natisha Hiedeman off the bench. One of them will be the first to join the starters. Who Reeve will put in first will likely depend on foul trouble and the flow of the game.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: Prediction

The Liberty roster is deep, and New York’s starting unit is one of the best in the WNBA. But they will find it tough to just easily do away with the gritty group from Minnesota behind Cheryl Reeve’s guidance. New York could walk away with the win but allow the Lynx to cover the +6.0 spread.