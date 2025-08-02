  • home icon
  "Is she blind?": Fever fans infuriated as WNBA analyst claims Caitlin Clark hunts shots and Paige Bueckers "involves others" 

"Is she blind?": Fever fans infuriated as WNBA analyst claims Caitlin Clark hunts shots and Paige Bueckers "involves others" 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 02, 2025 01:33 GMT
WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"Is she blind?": Fever fans infuriated as WNBA analyst claims Caitlin Clark hunts shots and Paige Bueckers "involves others" (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers have been compared since their college days, and they have continued to be pitted against each other in the WNBA. With them playing the same position, it's often made for some of the most polarizing debates, especially regarding their games.

Many have often considered Clark and aggressive scorer Bueckers as the better all-around player. While it can be true at times, the stats suggest otherwise, especially when it comes to playmaking. The consensus is that Bueckers gets other players involved, while Clark hunts shots.

The sideline reporter, Tiffany Bias Patmon, during Friday's game between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings, also suggested that.

"You can tell they are two different styles of players," Patmon said. "Paige is getting people involved, Caitlin’s more looking for her shot."
She said that when a graphic showed Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers' stats this season. Clark has averaged 8.4 assists, while Bueckers is at 5.5. The take had Fever fans online infuriated as the stats didn't support Patmon's opinion.

Clark has also had a better playmaking impact than Bueckers in college. The former Iowa star averaged 8.2 apg in college, while her UConn counterpart averaged 4.6 apg. Clark also never averaged under 7.0 apg, while Bueckers never recorded 6.0 apg or more.

Here's how the Fever's fan base reacted to the Patmon's commentary on Clark and Bueckers' games:

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
