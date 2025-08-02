"Is she blind?": Fever fans infuriated as WNBA analyst claims Caitlin Clark hunts shots and Paige Bueckers "involves others" 

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers have been compared since their college days, and they have continued to be pitted against each other in the WNBA. With them playing the same position, it's often made for some of the most polarizing debates, especially regarding their games.
Many have often considered Clark and aggressive scorer Bueckers as the better all-around player. While it can be true at times, the stats suggest otherwise, especially when it comes to playmaking. The consensus is that Bueckers gets other players involved, while Clark hunts shots.
The sideline reporter, Tiffany Bias Patmon, during Friday's game between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings, also suggested that.
"You can tell they are two different styles of players," Patmon said. "Paige is getting people involved, Caitlin’s more looking for her shot."
She said that when a graphic showed Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers' stats this season. Clark has averaged 8.4 assists, while Bueckers is at 5.5. The take had Fever fans online infuriated as the stats didn't support Patmon's opinion.
Clark has also had a better playmaking impact than Bueckers in college. The former Iowa star averaged 8.2 apg in college, while her UConn counterpart averaged 4.6 apg. Clark also never averaged under 7.0 apg, while Bueckers never recorded 6.0 apg or more.
Here's how the Fever's fan base reacted to the Patmon's commentary on Clark and Bueckers' games: