Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight against Lynx? Coach Sandy Brondello confirms Liberty superstar's status with latest update (Aug. 19)

Breanna Stewart will not suit up for the New York Liberty in their blockbuster matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. Stewart is recovering from a bone bruise in her right knee, an injury she sustained last month. The veteran forward has since missed 10 consecutive games and is expected to miss a few more before making her highly anticipated return.A major update on Stewart’s recovery came on Monday when the seven-time All-Star was a full participant in Liberty practice. She ran half-court drills with the second unit, continuing to take encouraging steps toward a comeback.Coach Sandy Brondello also shared an update on the three-time WNBA champion’s progress. While her remarks were positive, she confirmed that Stewart will remain sidelined for Tuesday’s contest.&quot;Yeah, she (Stewart) looked good,&quot; Brondello told reporters. &quot;We didn't really go live, so we'll keep building her up these next few days. She feels good, she looks good. So hopefully we can get her back (soon).&quot;Myles @MylesEhrlichLINKSandy Brondello, on Stewie’s return to practice: Yeah, she looked good. We didn't really go live, so we'll keep building her up these next few days. She feels good, she looks good. So hopefully we can get her back [soon].” She agreed that around August 27 is the target. @WinsidrBreanna Stewart stated that she is targeting a return before her birthday on Aug. 27. The Liberty are scheduled to face the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 25, and Stewart is likely to make her comeback in that game.The 6-foot-4 forward is averaging 18.3 points on 46.9% shooting, including just 20.6% from 3-point range. She is also contributing 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.How to watch New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx?The New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx game will be broadcast live on WWOR-My9 and FanDuel Sports Network - North in local markets. Liberty Live, WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will stream the game live.The Liberty will host the Lynx at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).