Is Caitlin Clark opting out of Indy 500 weekend? Fever star's absence from iconic event explored 

Caitlin Clark is a sports megastar who is constantly in demand. As dynamic as the Indiana Fever guard is, there are times when she'll have to turn down invitations to major sporting events.

On Friday, Fever beat writer Scott Agness reported that Clark is unlikely to attend the Indianapolis 500, which will be held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness News story on Caitlin Clark not expected at Sunday's Indy 500. Many speculated that she'd wave the green flag or attend given sponsorship overlap.

On paper, CC was a shoo-in for this year's racing bonanza. After all, the Indy 500 is sponsored by Gainbridge, the financial services company that signed a partnership with Clark last year. Despite the Gainbridge ties — including the fact that Clark's home arena has the company's name in it — the 2024 Rookie of the Year is said to be skipping the race.

Sunday is not a free day by any means for Clark, as the Fever will be hosting the New York Liberty at 1:00 p.m. ET. Though prerace activities will take place as early as 10:00 a.m. ET, Clark will perhaps already be locked in as she sets her sights on taking down the defending champions.

Aside from making a statement win, the Fever are looking to solidify their place in the standings. By virtue of their 2-1 record, they are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference — right behind none other than the Liberty, who are at 2-0. A win on Sunday will put them at pole position and give them even more momentum as the season progresses.

Spectators at the Indy 500, then, will probably not get to take a snapshot of Clark waving the green flag. By the time the racers speed off at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Clark will be putting up shots at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a chance to get the Fever's biggest victory of the season thus far.

Caitlin Clark sends love to fellow Indiana team: "Greatest comeback team I've ever seen"

Indeed, the Indiana sports scene has been incredibly busy over the past few weeks. This past Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers — led by Clark's good friend Tyrese Haliburton — broke hearts all over New York City by securing an improbable overtime win in Game 1.

After watching the Pacers erase a 14-point deficit in less than three minutes, en route to a sensational performance in the extra period, Clark minced no words in her praise for her Gainbridge Fieldhouse buddies.

Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22 PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN

The Pacers will look to replicate their success at Madison Square Garden when Game 2 takes place on Friday.

