Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight against Dallas Wings? Latest injury update for reigning WNBA ROY (June 27)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is 'day-to-day' ahead of the Indiana Fever's anticipated showdown against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year was diagnosed with a left groin strain on Tuesday night, and the Fever announced it on Wednesday morning before the home game against the LA Sparks.

Ad

Clark missed that contest, marking the sixth time she was on the sidelines this season. Fever coach Stephanie White spoke to reporters on Wednesday about the extent of the injury, saying:

"I think it's very much a day-to-day thing, and how she responds to treatment."

White remained uncertain about Clark playing on Friday against the Wings. She said Clark is a "quick healer," and in her mind, she was rested on Thursday because of a back-to-back.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark had a quad strain on the same leg and was ruled out for five games. She returned on June 14 after 22 days and played for five straight games before being ruled out on Thursday. Clark was also injured during the preseason, citing the left quad. However, both quad-related issues were unrelated, as per the Fever.

Dallas Wings HC Chris Koclanes prepares for Indiana Fever, presuming Caitlin Clark plays

The Dallas Wings aren't taking the Indiana Fever lightly amid Caitlin Clark's injury woes. With a day-to-day status, Wings coach Chris Koclanes isn't risking game-planning for the Fever, assuming that Clark won't play. Here's what Koclanes said on Thursday:

Ad

"You go in preparing for her to be there and then you adjust accordingly. I know they've just signed Aari McDonald back. We'll see a lot of her tonight, so we'll get a good look at what that might look like if she [Clark] doesn't play."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Koclanes referred to the Sparks-Fever game in which Indiana played Aari McDonald after re-signing her following DeWanna Bonner's departure. McDonald has been one of the point guards in Clark's absence this season, even when she was on a hardship contract.

The matchup will also be highlighted by Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers locking horns for the first time in the WNBA should the Fever star suit up. The battle of the No. 1 picks is one of the most anticipated matchups this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More