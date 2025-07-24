Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight against Las Vegas Aces? Latest on Fever superstar's availability (July 24)

Caitlin Clark will miss the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. The team confirmed her unavailability for the contest at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse after adding her to the injury report, ruling her as “out."

Clark is recovering from a right groin injury sustained in the Fever’s July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun. She was visibly in pain, holding her thigh as she exited the court. Since then, the star guard has missed three games, including Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the New York Liberty, coach Stephanie White shared that while Clark was making progress and meeting with new doctors as part of her rehab. However, there is still no set timeline for her return.

Caitlin Clark addressed the situation before the All-Star festivities on July 19.

"I mean, I'm not going to say I've just been getting around-the-clock treatment,” Clark revealed. “I've been still trying to enjoy this weekend, having a balance of that at the same time, and soaking all of this in. Once tomorrow comes around, we'll completely shift my focus to getting as healthy as possible. Just prioritizing that (recovery).”

Injuries have plagued Clark’s second year in the league. Her 2025 season began with a quad injury in the preseason. An unrelated quad issue sidelined her for five more games and a left groin strain earlier in the season also forced her to miss five contests, including the Commissioner’s Cup finals.

The Fever have struggled without their star guard, boasting a 5-6 losing record in her absence. In 13 games, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, a significant dip from her historic rookie campaign.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces?

The Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces will be available for live broadcast on Amazon, WTHR, and Fever Direct. Fans can stream the game via WNBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT) on Thursday, July 24, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

