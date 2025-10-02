Is Caitlin Clark playing in Unrivaled's 2nd season? Fever star's highly anticipated debut in Napheesa Collier's league explored

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is not expected to be part of the second season of Unrivaled, according to WNBA insider Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports on Thursday.Clark also skipped the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 professional basketball league early this year. Unrivaled, which is co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is scheduled to begin its 2026 season on Jan. 5.Rumors that Clark might join Unrivaled rose on Thursday as the league announced 46 of the 48 total players. The remaining two roster spots are speculated to be for Clark and back-to-back WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who also did not play last year.A report from Sports Business Journal's Tom Friend on Wednesday said that Clark is not in negotiations to join the 3-on-3 league. Friend added that a source said that Unrivaled &quot;hopes Clark chages her mind.&quot;&quot;You know we will take Caitlin up until probably tip-off in January, or as close as we can,&quot; the source said.Front Office Sports reported that Unrivaled offered a seven-figure &quot;Lionel Messi-like&quot; deal to Caitlin Clark to join its debut season. However, the two-time WNBA All-Star declined and focused on &quot;rest and recovery.&quot;Caitlin Clark on her offseason plansCaitlin Clark is coming off a WNBA season riddled with several injuries, playing in just 13 games for the Indiana Fever.During the team's exit interview on Thursday, Clark was asked about her offseason plans. She did not reveal her full plans but alluded to playing for the national team and focusing on being healthy.&quot;There's some USA Basketball stuff I need to get ready for, and I need to be able to find some runs and some ways to play 5-on-5 just so I can get that feel back,&quot; Clark said. &quot;But more than anything, I think my main focus is really just getting my body healthy.&quot;Once we get back to 5-on-5 of just being able to test my body and make sure I know its in a good spot where it's gonna be able to hold up with everything that we think we've corrected, or think we've worked on, to be able to know I'm in a really good spot there.&quot;Caitlin Clark hasn't played since July 16, when she suffered the groin injury that ultimately resulted in her being shut down for the rest of the season.