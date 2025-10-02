  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • Is Caitlin Clark playing in Unrivaled's 2nd season? Fever star's highly anticipated debut in Napheesa Collier's league explored

Is Caitlin Clark playing in Unrivaled's 2nd season? Fever star's highly anticipated debut in Napheesa Collier's league explored

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 02, 2025 23:57 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Is Caitlin Clark playing in Unrivaled's 2nd season? Fever star's highly anticipated debut in Napheesa Collier's league explored (Image source: Getty)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is not expected to be part of the second season of Unrivaled, according to WNBA insider Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports on Thursday.

Ad

Clark also skipped the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 professional basketball league early this year. Unrivaled, which is co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is scheduled to begin its 2026 season on Jan. 5.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rumors that Clark might join Unrivaled rose on Thursday as the league announced 46 of the 48 total players. The remaining two roster spots are speculated to be for Clark and back-to-back WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who also did not play last year.

A report from Sports Business Journal's Tom Friend on Wednesday said that Clark is not in negotiations to join the 3-on-3 league. Friend added that a source said that Unrivaled "hopes Clark chages her mind."

Ad
"You know we will take Caitlin up until probably tip-off in January, or as close as we can," the source said.

Front Office Sports reported that Unrivaled offered a seven-figure "Lionel Messi-like" deal to Caitlin Clark to join its debut season. However, the two-time WNBA All-Star declined and focused on "rest and recovery."

Caitlin Clark on her offseason plans

Caitlin Clark is coming off a WNBA season riddled with several injuries, playing in just 13 games for the Indiana Fever.

Ad

During the team's exit interview on Thursday, Clark was asked about her offseason plans. She did not reveal her full plans but alluded to playing for the national team and focusing on being healthy.

"There's some USA Basketball stuff I need to get ready for, and I need to be able to find some runs and some ways to play 5-on-5 just so I can get that feel back," Clark said. "But more than anything, I think my main focus is really just getting my body healthy.
Ad
"Once we get back to 5-on-5 of just being able to test my body and make sure I know its in a good spot where it's gonna be able to hold up with everything that we think we've corrected, or think we've worked on, to be able to know I'm in a really good spot there."
Ad

youtube-cover

Caitlin Clark hasn't played since July 16, when she suffered the groin injury that ultimately resulted in her being shut down for the rest of the season.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications