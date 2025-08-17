Is Caitlin Clark out for the season? Exploring Fever star's injury update as crisis hits new low

As the 2025 WNBA season carries on, it has become increasingly clear that the Indiana Fever’s campaign hinges on Caitlin Clark’s availability. The Fever picked up their 16th loss of the season against the Washington Mystics on Friday, as Clark missed her 12th straight game.With 10 games to go, the Fever hold the seventh position in the league, barely hanging on in the playoff hunt. As we approach the final stretch, fans are beginning to wonder if Clark's season is over.Speaking ahead of the Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever game on Saturday, White was asked whether Clark would return before the season ends. She said:“That's the hope. The hope is that she's back.&quot;Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKCoach White on if Caitlin Clark will return before end of regular season: &quot;That's the hope. The hope is that she's back.&quot;So, while the Indiana Fever face a desperate situation, there is still no clarity or definite timeline on Caitlin Clark’s return.Speaking last Monday, White said that Caitlin Clark had progressed well but was not yet practicing with the team; it seems there have been no further developments on that end. The team's injury crisis has also worsened after guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald picked up season-ending injuries on August 8.Desperate to plug the gaps in their backcourt, the Fever signed Kyra Lambert and veteran guard Odyssey Sims this past week. Depending on Caitlin Clark’s recovery, we could see the new backcourt duo have their contracts extended until the end of the season.The Indiana Fever face a difficult final stretch amid Caitlin Clark's injury strugglesHeading into Saturday's game against Connecticut, the Indiana Fever (18-16) are seventh in the standings. They are being trailed by the Seattle Storm (17-17) in eighth by one game and the LA Sparks (16-17) in ninth by a game and a half.The Washington Mystics (15-18), in 10th, are also looking to catch up. Indiana itself is trailing the Golden State Valkyries (18-15), who are in sixth place, leading by half a game. Before the regular season wraps up, the Fever will face all four teams and also have three games against the Minnesota Lynx (28-5) in first.Apart from Minnesota, which has already clinched the postseason, all of the teams mentioned above are fighting for a spot in the playoffs. As such, the Fever must win these games and they'll likely have to do so without Caitlin Clark. Here is the team's record against these teams in 2025:2-0 vs. Seattle Storm0-3 vs. LA Sparks0-2 vs. Golden State1-2 vs. Washington MysticsClinching the playoffs is beginning to look like a tall task for Stephanie White, whose first season coaching Indiana has not gone to plan.