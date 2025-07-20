  • home icon
  "Is this called tampering?": Napheesa Collier jokingly puts Caitlin Clark in trouble after request for StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman

"Is this called tampering?": Napheesa Collier jokingly puts Caitlin Clark in trouble after request for StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 20, 2025 10:56 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Napheesa Collier jokingly puts Caitlin Clark in trouble after request for StudBudz co-host (Credits: Getty)

Napheesa Collier jokingly put Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in trouble after she requested StudBudz co-host Natisha Hiedeman to join the Team Clark bench. The StudBudz duo of Courtney Williams and Hiedeman live-streamed the WNBA’s All-Star weekend.

Ahead of the All-Star Game, Hiedeman ran into Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. Clark told the StudBudz co-host that she had been watching their stream the entire night before, and then asked if Hiedeman could come sit on the Team Clark bench. Collier jumped in after Clark’s request and jokingly put her in trouble.

“I was streaming it all last night, it was awesome. I had it on my TV downstairs the whole time,” Clark said to Hiedeman.

Hiedeman followed Collier and asked her to shout out the Studbudz. Clark interfered and asked her to sit on her team’s bench:

“Are you gonna sit courtside? You can come to the Team Clark bench.”
Collier jumped in and jokingly asked if Clark’s request could be considered tampering.

“Is this tampering?” Collier asked.

Team Collier won the All-Star game 151-131, as Napheesa Collier recorded a game-high 36 points on 13-for-16 shooting. Kelsey Mitchell led the way for Team Clark with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier and WNBA players made a statement at the 2025 All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark and the other WNBA players present at the 2025 All-Star Game had a message for the league ahead of tip-off. The players showed solidarity and took the court for the pre-game shootaround wearing a black t-shirt with a message. Their t-shirts read:

“Pay us what you owe us.”
Below the shirt was the WNBPA’s logo, the players' association that is negotiating a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. With the league’s growing popularity, new TV deal and increase in revenue in mind, the players are asking for a bigger share of the pie.

Negotiations have been underway since before the 2025 WNBA season began and are expected to conclude before the start of next season. The players are requesting a larger revenue share, which would result in a significant increase in their paychecks. As of 2025, the minimum salary that a WNBA player with less than three years of experience can earn is $66,079.

