Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against Aces? Biggest change in Sparks center's status in 406 days (July 29)

Cameron Brink is set to make her highly anticipated return to the court during the LA Sparks’ game against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. The former No. 2 overall pick will play in her first professional game in over 13 months, following a left ACL injury that prematurely ended her rookie season.After 406 days, Brink’s injury status finally shifted as she was listed as “available” on the Sparks’ official report. The former Stanford standout confirmed on Monday that she will be suiting up for her long-awaited comeback against the Aces.&quot;It means the world,&quot; Brink said. &quot;I'm just very excited, very humbled by this experience. It's no easy thing to come back from, so just really excited.&quot;Sparks coach Lynne Roberts also shared her thoughts on Cameron Brink’s return to action, offering heartfelt advice to the star forward. Roberts encouraged Brink to embrace the moment, reminding her to enjoy the experience and not overthink the plays on the court.&quot;It's great,&quot; Roberts told Sparks reporter John W. Davis. &quot;Not to put too much pressure on Cam's impact right now. I want her to come out and, I told her, look around, smell the popcorn. You made it back. That's the accomplishment. Just be in the moment and not worry too much about missing a layup. Just be in the moment. Play with gratitude and joy.&quot;Cameron Brink’s return comes at a perfect time as the Sparks are currently playing their best basketball of the season. Coach Roberts has her team on a roll, with the Sparks riding a league-best five-game winning streak.How to watch Cameron Brink in action during Sparks vs Aces game?The LA Sparks will host the Las Vegas Aces at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, July 29. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).The Sparks vs Aces game will be telecast live on Spectrum SportsNet (local) and Vegas 34 (local). WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website regional restrictions may apply) will stream the game live.