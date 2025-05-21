Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against Phoenix Mercury? LA Sparks sophomore star's status revealed as return nears (May 21)

The LA Sparks are on the road again as they head to Footprint Center to take on new-look Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, but Cameron Brink is set to miss the clash, as she continues to rehab from an ACL injury.

Brink hasn't played since last June after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the 15th game of her rookie season. The timing of the injury was cruel, as it not only derailed the Sparks’ already poor season but also dashed her chances of representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

Within a week after the injury, Cameron Brink was pictured in crutches. Months later, she was seen in a one-on-one practice with Unrivaled teammates.

The 6-foot-4 forward's return can’t come soon enough for the Sparks, who have won one and lost once this season in her absence. They beat Golden State Valkyries 84-67 on the opening day, in the franchise’s first WNBA game, before losing 89-75 to the Minnesota Lynx at home.

The Sparks will look to bounce back with their second road win of the season, against the Mercury, who are entering a new era following the retirement of Diana Taurasi.

It’s worth noting that the Sparks haven't beaten the Mercury since 2023, with the Valley of the Sun winning every encounter since then, including a sweep last season.

Cameron Brink thanks Sparks as she details her struggles back to full fitness

Cameron Brink is in the later stages of a lengthy recovery process, regularly sharing updates on her Straight to Cam podcast.

In her latest episode, where Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball was the guest, Ball talked about his gruesome knee injury that had kept him out of action for over 2.5 years. Brink also echoed some of his thoughts to reflect on her journey back to full fitness.

“I feel like the toughest thing is kind of the media and feeling like you’ve to be rushed back. But I’m thankful for my organization. They are not pushing me back,” Brink said (at 32:52).

“Also, a lot of people don’t know I had complications. Like, my ACL wasn’t just my ACL. I tore my meniscus as well. I’ve had complications and bumps in the road, which is really normal with ACL recoveries,” she added (at 32:53).

As for Cameron Brink’s return, exactly when fans might expect to see her back on the floor remains unclear, with the team not yet providing a clear timeframe. However, ESPN’s Holly Rowe suggested that Brink could be back in action next month, just before or after the WNBA All-Star Game.

