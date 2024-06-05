Is Chelsea Gray playing tonight against Dallas Wings? Latest on status of Las Vegas Aces' point guard (June 5)

Defending champions Las Vegas Aces' star point guard Chelsea Gray hasn't featured in the 2024 WNBA season thus far. As the Western Conference franchise gears up for a pulsating showdown against Dallas Wings on June 5, there is no definitive update on Chelsea Gray's availability as she continues to rehab for a leg injury.

Gray was listed as a game-time decision ahead of Las Vegas' previous game against Atlanta Dream, as per Rotowire. The 2022 WNBA Finals MVP didn't take any part in the team's game against the Dream.

Since Las Vegas' last outing in the WNBA, there hasn't been any significant development surrounding Gray's fitness.

Going by the update given by Chelsea Gray herself around 20 days ago, the likelihood of the veteran guard taking part in the Las Vegas Aces' game against Wings remains slim.

On May 18, ahead of the Las Vegas' 89-82 win over LA Sparks, Gray confirmed that she would be available for selection "sometime in the season" but refrained from putting a definitive date on her much-anticipated comeback.

During her interaction with the media, Gray had hinted that she is vying for a place in the Olympic team as it provides her more time to regain full fitness.

"We'll see how practices go. You don't want to play when you're rushing yourself back into shape. So, I don't really have a timetable. But I've seen (suggestions) that I'm out for the year, and that's just not true," Gray said in May (per ESPN).

"I'm good. We're just taking our time with it. It's a long season. And if I'm lucky enough to be selected for the Olympics, it's longer," she added.

If unavailable, Chelsea Gray will miss her seventh straight game of the season on Wednesday.

During last year's WNBA Finals, Chelsea Gray went down with a painful leg injury. Since then, the veteran point guard has been forced to remain on the sidelines.

The champion floor general of the Aces played in all 40 regular season games last season. This time around, it has been the complete opposite.

Las Vegas Aces fans would hope for Chelsea Gray's return to the court sometime this season as the franchise is gunning for a 3-peat.

Decent start to the season for Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces have begun their 2024 WNBA campaign with four wins and two losses after six games. Chelsea Gray's absence hasn't made a lot of difference with Jackie Young seamlessly filling in for the veteran. Young is averaging 20.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game this season.

In their last game, the defending champions suffered a shock defeat against the Atlanta Dream. On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Aces would look to bounce back with a solid performance against an inconsistent Dallas Wings.

Where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings

The WNBA game between Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings will take place at College Park Center in Arlington Texas. The tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Fans will have multiple options to watch the game between Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, Fox 5 Vegas and SSSEN.

Fans will also have the option to stream the game live on WNBA League Pass.