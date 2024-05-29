Why is Chelsea Gray not playing tonight vs Minnesota Lynx? Exploring status of Las Vegas Aces point guard (May 29)

Chelsea Gray will continue to remain on the sidelines when the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, travel to Minnesota to face the Lynx. The highly anticipated matchup is set to take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 29.

The 31-year-old point guard hasn't featured in a single game for the Aces this season. Chelsea Gray's much-awaited comeback will not occur against the Lynx, as she is still undergoing rehabilitation for a gruesome leg injury sustained during the WNBA Finals last year.

The Aces' management said they will exercise caution with the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP and will not hurry her return. Gray, along with A'ja Wilson, is perhaps the Aces' most valuable player, and the team hopes the veteran will return to the floor this season.

Chelsea Gray will likely play an instrumental role in the Las Vegas Aces' bid to complete a three-peat by winning the WNBA trophy for the third consecutive season.

Las Vegas Aces doing fine without Chelsea Gray

Jackie Young has taken over as the Aces' starting point guard, replacing Chelsea Gray. Young, who has averaged 36.5 minutes per game in her four games this season, leads all Aces players in assists. She averages 7.8 assists per game and contributes 22.5 points per game.

A'ja Wilson continues to lead the Aces from the front, averaging 25.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Kelsey Plum is the third Aces player to average above 20 points per game to start the season. This trio has been instrumental in the Aces beginning the season with a 3-1 record after four matches.

The Minnesota Lynx are off to a terrific start to their season, having won four of their five matches. Napheesa Collier has emerged as an early MVP favorite, as the 27-year-old power forward is leading the Lynx's charge.

Collier is averaging 23.0 points per game, along with 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game. She has received solid support from Kayla McBride and Alanna Smith, both of whom are averaging over 15 points per game.

When and where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx?

The game between the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Twins can be viewed by fans through different options. The game is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will air on Bally Sports North Extra, Fox 5 Vegas, and SSSEN. Fans will also have the option to stream the game online on the WNBA League Pass.