WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Cameron Brink (Week 2)

The second week of the 2024 WNBA season is on the books now, with several teams finding their spot in the competition while others keep trying to find their identity. Players have been very active, too, establishing themselves as legit contenders to win major awards.

The MVP race is getting started, so is the Sixth Player of the Year award. Here, time we will take a look at the top five candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Players like A'ja Wilson didn't have the best week, while others like Cameron Brink made a notable impact on the defensive end of the ball, earning a spot in this week's ranking.

WNBA DPOY Power Rankings 2024 after Week 2

#5. Cameron Brink, LA Sparks

Cameron Brink's team, the LA Sparks, didn't have the best week, although they managed to get the first win of the season. They also lost two games in the process, but Brink made a statement with her defensive efforts.

The No. 2 overall pick is the current leader in blocks in the WNBA with 3.2 per game, while also getting 1.2 steals per outing and a DWS of .137. The rookie still has a long way to go, but she's already a candidate for the 2024 DPOY.

#4. Elizabeth Williams, Chicago Sky

Elizabeth Williams of the Chicago Sky continued playing at a high level on defense. Her team didn't have an easy schedule last week, going against two undefeated teams, the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. They won one game and lost the other.

She's the only player on this list with a top-5 ranking in steals (fourth with 2.5 spg) and blocks (fourth with 2.3 bpg). Williams is also boasting a .169 DWS.

#3. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Despite being a frontcourt player, Breanna Stewart isn't posting big numbers when it comes to blocks. The New York Liberty star ranks third overall in steals with 2.7 per outing. She's still managing 1.7 bpg with a DWS of .162.

#2. Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx remain one of the best teams in the WNBA this season. They played three games last week, winning two (holding the Liberty to 67 points and the Mystics to 79) and losing one by only one point in OT against the Connecticut Sun.

Alanna Smith remains a top WNBA DPOY candidate, posting 2.2 bpg and 1.6 spg with the second-best team in the league record-wise.

#1. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Another Minnesota Lynx player leads the ranking, as Napheesa Collier remains at the top of this list for the second consecutive week. Minnesota is yet to let one opponent score 100 points against it, and Collier and company have done a terrific job at slowing down opposing offensives.

She's doing a terrific job on both ends of the side, recording 2.8 spg and 2.2 bpg with a DWS of .316, first in the league. Moreover, she's averaging 23.0 ppg, while grabbing 10.4 rpg. Not only is she making a solid case for WNBA DPOY but also for the MVP award this campaign.

