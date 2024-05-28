WNBA Sixth Player of the Year 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Natisha Hiedeman (Week 2)

The prestigious Sixth Player of The Year Award is witnessing early changes in Week 2 of the 2024 WNBA season. As the season progresses, more and more players have put their names in the competition.

After Week 1, here are the top five players in the race for the WNBA SPOTY award in Week 2.

WNBA Sixth Player of the Year 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Sophie Cunningham (Week 2)

#5 Natisha Hiedeman - Minnesota Lynx

Natisha Hiedeman for SPOTY candidate

Last week, Natisha Hiedeman was ranked second in the Sixth Player of The Year for the 2024 season. Although the Minnesota Lynx have continued to have a great season, Hiedeman has fallen three places in the ranking.

After averaging 7.0 points per game with over 55% shooting, Hiedeman’s numbers saw a big dip in Week 2. Her numbers went down to 5.6 points per game while shooting only 43.5%.

However, her overall game has kept her in the race. Hiedeman is also averaging 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

#4 Temi Fagbenle - Indiana Fever

Temi Fagbenle for SPOTY candidate

While the Indiana Fever continue to struggle this season, Temi Fagbenle is establishing her own narrative for the season. Last week, she was ranked fifth in the SPOTY race. However, the WNBA Werek 2 saw a continuous growth in her numbers on both ends of the floor.

After averaging 7.3 points in Week 1, Fagbenle is averaging 9.6 points on 56.5% shooting. She's also averaging 5.4 rebounds 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game in 22 minutes on the floor.

#3 Rickea Jackson - LA Sparks

Rickea Jackson for SPOTY candidate

Rickea Jackson has a legitimate chance at both WNBA Rookie of The Year and SPOTY in his first season with the LA Sparks. Jackson's scoring per game might have decreased, marginally, her shooting percentage has risen.

After averaging 10 points per game in Week 1, Jackson is averaging 9.8 points on 54.5% shooting and 50% from the 3-point line in five games. However, the LA Sparks continue to struggle with a 1-4 record in the season.

#2 Chennedy Carter - Chicago Sky

Chennedy Carter for SPOTY candidate

Chennedy Carter didn’t make the cut last week, but in four games this season, she has made a mark. In her last two games, Carter has scored in double digits and shot at a very efficient rate. The Chicago Sky SPOTY candidate has been the main motor behind the team’s production.

In four games Carter has played off the bench, she has averaged 9.8 points while shooting 50%. She's also averaging 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.

#1 Sophie Cunningham - Phoenix Mercury

Sophie Cunningham for SPOTY candidate

Sophie Cunningham continues to stay at the top of the race in Week 2 as well. She was a starter for the Phoenix Mercury last WNBA season, but she's coming off the bench in the 2024 season. In Week 2, her offensive numbers have increased, though.

After averaging just 8.0 points in Week 1, Cunningham is averaging 9.8 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 45.5% from the 3-point line. She's also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.