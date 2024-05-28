  • home icon
Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | May 28, 2024

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 28, 2024 14:55 GMT
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | May 28, 2024

The Seattle Storm will face the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. The upcoming matchup will be the first time the teams face each other this season after the Sky beat the Storm 90-85 in their last matchup on Aug. 28 during the 2023 WNBA season.

The Storm has a 3-3 record for the season after defeating the Washington Mystics 101-69 on Saturday. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm's victory charge with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in the game.

Meanwhile, the Sky slipped to a 2-2 record after losing to the Connecticut Sun 86-82 on Saturday. Marina Mabrey led the team's losing effort with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in the game.

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Storm Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 28

Storm head coach Noelle Quinn can deploy a starting lineup of Jewell Loyd (G), Skylar Diggins-Smith (G), Nneka Ogwumike (F), Victoria Vivians (F) and Ezi Magbegor (C) for the upcoming matchup.

ForwardForwardCenter
Jewell Loyd
Nneka Ogwumike
Ezi Magbegor
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Victoria Vivians
Mercedes Russell
Victoria Vivians
Jordan Horston
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
Sami Whitcomb
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
Nika Muhl


Jordan Horston
Kiana Williams

Sky Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 28

Meanwhile, Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon is expected to use a starting lineup of Marina Mabrey (G), Dana Evans (G), Diamond DeShields (F), Angel Reese (F) and Elizabeth Williams (C).

GuardForwardCenter
Marina MabreyDiamond DeShieldsElizabeth Williams
Dana Evans
Angel Reese
Isabelle Harrison
Lindsay Allen
Michaela Onyenwere
Brianna Turner
Chennedy Carter
Elizabeth Williams
Kamilla Cardoso
Kysre Gondrezick
Isabelle Harrison

Brianna Turner

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky Injury Reports

Storm injury report for May 28

Ahead of the upcoming game, the Storm only have Mackenzie Holmes listed as out for the season on their injury report.

PlayerStatusInjury
Mackenzie HolmesOut (OFS)Knee

Sky injury report for May 28

Meanwhile, the Sky have four players listed on their injury report: Diamond DeShields and Isabelle Harrison are listed as questionable and their participation in the contest will be a game-time decision. Kamilla Cardoso and Nikolina Milic are listed out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Diamond DeShieldsQuestionable (GTD)
Foot
Isabelle HarrisonQuestionable (GTD)Knee
Kamilla CardosoOutShoulder
Nikolina MilicOut
Personal

How to watch the Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky?

The game is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Chicago's Wintrust Arena. The game will be available nationwide on Prime Video. Furthermore, fans in Chicago may watch the event on The U, while Seattle residents can watch it on FOX13+.

The game is also available to be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

