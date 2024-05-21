The first week of the 2024 WNBA season is already on the books, with several teams starting to make a difference in the competition. Just like squads have shown their dominance in the early stages of the season, some players are playing at a high level, especially on the defensive end of the ball.

A'ja Wilson is keen to defend her 2023 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award (DPOY), but a host of players will try to dethrone her. The Las Vegas Aces star is also pursuing the MVP award this season and seeing how well she's played in the first week of the campaign, a double award could be in the cards.

With only one week of action, it's hard to predict who will capture this award. However, after the first few games, a few candidates have created a difference from others.

The WNBA MVP race is on and here's the first look at the top five candidates for the 2024 WNBA DPOY award.

WNBA DPOY Power Rankings 2024 after Week 1

#5. Elizabeth Williams, Chicago Sky

Elizabeth Williams

The Chicago Sky forward has had a notable start to the 2024 WNBA season. Despite sharing touches with Marina Mabrey, the leader in steals per game this campaign (3.5), Williams has stood out, averaging 3.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game.

In two games played, the Sky won one and lost the other, with the veteran recording .180 in Defensive Win Shares.

#4. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart

The 2023 WNBA MVP posted interesting numbers in the first week of this season, averaging 2.8 steals per game and 1.8 blocks per game. The New York Liberty played four games in the first week of the season, going unbeaten, with Stewart having stellar performances on the offensive side.

That said, her defensive performances aren't as spectacular as others but she can make some noise this season. Stewart recorded .235 in Defensive Win Shares in the first four games.

#3, A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson

The defending DPOY picked things right where she left them last season. She's still a two-way threat, although this season she's been more focused on the offensive side of the ball.

Still, A'ja Wilson has managed to average 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals in two games with the Aces. They've gone unbeaten in the first week, with Wilson recording .168 in Defensive Win Shares.

#2. Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx

Alanna Smith

The Minnesota Lynx can be considered one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA this season given all the good defenders they have on the roster, including five in the top 10 of DWS. Alanna Smith is one of the best defenders on the team and the entire league, averaging 5.0 bpg and 2.0 spg.

She also holds the record for the most blocks in a single game this season, with six against the Seattle Storm on May 17. When it comes to DWS, she ranks fourth in the entire league with .318.

#1. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier is another proof of how great the Lynx has played defensively, our No. 1 candidate to win the 2024 DPOY award. In the first week, the forward has averaged 3.5 spg and 2.0 bpg, leading the league with a big .403 DWS.

She's grabbed 29.6% of her team's defensive rebounds (best in the league) and 25.0% of the team's blocks. Just like her teammate Alanna Smith, Collier holds the record for the most steals in a single game this season with six. The Lynx won the first two games of the season by a combined 22 points, showing that they are a menace for opposing offensives.