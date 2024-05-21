WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. A'ja Wilson (Week 1)

Week 1 of the WNBA season is over, and it might be a little too early to determine the leaders in the Most Valuable Player race. The schedule is all over the place, with some teams playing just two games, while others played four games, like the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever.

According to the odds before the start of the season, the favorite to win the WNBA MVP is A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Wilson is a two-time league MVP and was a finalist last year. She came in third, behind Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.

Apart from last year's finalists, other players on the list of MVP favorites to start the campaign are Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, Jewell Lloyd and Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty.

WNBA 2024 Most Valuable Player Ladder - Week 1

#5 - Arike Ogunbowale | Guard | Dallas Wings

Games Played (Week 1) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 1) - 30.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.5 SPG

Average (Season) - 30.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.5 SPG

Arike Ogunbowale is coming off her best season as a pro, leading the Dallas Wings to the playoffs. She has had a great start to the WNBA season, averaging 30.0 points per game and could end up as the scoring leader this campaign.

The 27-year-old guard torched the Chicago Sky in their first two games of the season. She's showing her skills as a scorer, whether it's from two, the 3-point shot or by going to the free throw line.

#4 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Connecticut Sun

Games Played (Week 1) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 1) - 16.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 9.3 APG, 2.0 SPG

Average (Season) - 16.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 9.3 APG, 2.0 SPG

Alyssa Thomas is the WNBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles. She made it look easy last season and is making it easier in the first three games of the campaign. She's averaging a near triple-double, but can she do it for an entire season?

If Thomas can average or at least flirt with a triple-double season, she will likely end up being a finalist, just like last year.

#3 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Games Played (Week 1) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 1) - 24.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 3.5 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 24.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 3.5 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Napheesa Collier received WNBA MVP votes last season, and it wouldn't be surprising if she gets more love this season. Collier is off to a good start, averaging 24.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Minnesota Lynx are 2-0 to start the season, after wins over the Seattle Storm in a home-and-home series. If the Lynx continue winning, Collier will be in the conversation for MVP.

#2 - Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty

Games Played (Week 1) - 4 GP (4 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 1) - 19.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 2.8 SPG, 1.8 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 2.8 SPG, 1.8 BPG

The reigning WNBA MVP is making it look easy to start the campaign, leading the New York Liberty to a 4-0 record after Week 1. Breanna Stewart might have won the MVP last season, but she and the Liberty fell short of the title against the Las Vegas Aces.

Stewart might delegate more to her teammates if it means they could win more games. She's likely more interested in winning her third championship rather than her third MVP.

#1 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

Games Played (Week 1) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 1) - 26.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 26.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.5 BPG

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are eyeing a three-peat this season. She was happy to come in third in WNBA MVP last year, but was upset to get a fourth-place vote. She even called out voters to start the campaign, pointing to what she did last season.

Wilson is off to a fantastic start to the season, averaging 26.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. She's an offensive powerhouse, while her defense remains elite.

She could be looking at winning both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season for the second time in her career.