Is DeWanna Bonner leaving Indiana Fever? Taking a closer look amid reported ugly breakup

This past offseason, DeWanna Bonner was one of the key acquisitions of the Indiana Fever, as she brought championship experience and veteran leadership to the up-and-coming squad. However, a report has emerged about Bonner possibly leaving the team sooner or later.

As per WNBA insider Annie Costabile, Bonner is allegedly looking past her one-year contract with the Fever and considering possible landing spots.

"According to multiple league sources, the two-time WNBA champion has no interest in returning to play for the Fever," Costabile reported on Tuesday. "Those same sources indicated Bonner’s preferred landing spots are with the Phoenix Mercury or the Atlanta Dream."

Costabile cited Bonner's compatibility with the current Fever roster and her move to the bench as possible reasons for wanting to depart Indiana.

"Multiple sources told Front Office Sports that the fit in Indiana was “off” from the beginning," Costabile wrote. "Bonner—who was signed to be an anchor with championship experience for the team’s young core—was expected to be a starter."

After starting the Fever's first three games, two of which the team won, Bonner came off the bench in their next six outings. Her 21.3 minutes per game is a significant decline from the 31.8 mpg she had in her All-Star season with the Connecticut Sun in 2024.

Then, in the Fever's last four outings, Bonner was ruled out by the team supposedly due to "personal reasons." In the nine games that she has played this season, Bonner averaged 7.1 ppg and 3.8 rpg—a dip from her 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game with the Sun last year.

Costabile went on to speculate about the Fever's next move regarding Bonner. According to the veteran writer, it's more likely that Bonner will be waived rather than traded by the team, possibly to clear some cap space.

DeWanna Bonner's fiancee refuses to comment on 2x WNBA champion's potential move to Phoenix

In a media availability after Costabile's report came out, Bonner's fiancee Alyssa Thomas was asked about the two-time WNBA champion allegedly wanting to play for the Phoenix Mercury, which is Thomas' current team. Thomas, however, essentially waved the question off.

It's interesting to note that, as Costabile mentioned in her article, the Mercury have the cap space to claim Bonner off waivers without having to cut players in their roster. The team, however, will have a 48-hour wiindow to do so in the event that Bonner is waived by the Fever.

