Is DeWanna Bonner playing today against Las Vegas Aces? Latest on Fever star's return (June 22)

DeWanna Bonner is ruled out for Sunday's showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces. Bonner has missed the last three games due to personal reasons. The Fever have gone 2-1 in her absence.

Although she's had ups and downs, the veteran has been a solid presence, especially against bigger frontcourts.

With the Fever taking on the Aces, led by A'ja Wilson, Bonner's presence could have given the team a boost in its hopes of bouncing back after a tough loss against the Valkyries on Thursday.

Coach Stephanie White issued an update on Bonner's status on Saturday, saying:

"She's doing well. Again, no timeline. You know, I think it's day-to-day, for us to make sure we're continuing to be supportive of DB."

Bonner has played nine games for the Fever this season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She started three games before being swapped for Lexie Hull. Bonner struggled offensively with a lower usage and shot-attempt rate. Nevertheless, the Fever still relied on her for off-the-bench production.

Indiana Fever's struggles for depth continue with DeWanna Bonner's absence

The Indiana Fever are struggling to stay healthy. The offseason chatter was around how well-rounded and deep the team was, but injuries and personal absences have significantly impacted them. Before DeWanna Bonner missed three games because of personal reasons, Caitlin Clark was out for five with a quad injury, and Sophie Cunningham six, with an ankle issue.

Clark and Cunningham have since returned, but Bonner is now out and will soon be joined by Damiris Dantas due to national team commitments after Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm. The Fever will hope Bonner returns by then, as Dantas is also a key contributor off the bench.

Indiana will have hardship contract options if Bonner and Dantas remain out at the same time, as the roster will drop down to nine players. The Fever previously signed Aari McDonald to a hardship contract when Clark and Cunningham were out. With Bonner and Dantas both playing in the frontcourt, the Fever are unlikely to bring back the 5-foot-6 McDonald, who plays as a point guard.

