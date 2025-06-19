Is DeWanna Bonner playing tonight vs Golden State Valkyries? Latest on Indiana Fever forward's status (June 19)

The Indiana Fever signed DeWanna Bonner in February, hoping to bolster their roster with much-needed championship experience. However, the veteran forward will now miss her third consecutive game as she did not travel with the squad to take on the Golden State Valkyries.

According to ESPN, Bonner is listed out for Thursday's Fever vs Valkyries matchup. The Fever had a rough time when Caitlin Clark was ruled out indefinitely because of a left quadriceps strain, which she had suffered in her team's 90-88 loss against the New York Liberty last month.

Clark missed five games because of the injury, and Bonner held the fort during the star guard's absence. She used her experience and leadership skills to help the Fever secure two wins in the Clark-less five-game stretch.

However, since Clark's return to the lineup in the team's 102-88 win over the Liberty on Saturday, Bonner has been sidelined for undisclosed personal reasons. The two-time champion remains one of the league's finest forwards, and her absence has been noticeable.

She is averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while switching between starting and bench roles. She has played nine games this season while starting three. Her best performance was against the Washington Mystics on May 28, where she scored 21 points in an 83-77 loss.

Fever coach reveals concerning update on DeWanna Bonner

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White has provided a concerning update about DeWanna Bonner's availability in the near future.

"Stephanie White says DeWanna Bonner’s status is “purely day-to-day” and she didn’t specify if she would be going on the Fever’s weeklong road trip starting on Thursday," Indy Star's Chloe Peterson tweeted on Tuesday.

The Fever are scheduled to go on a three-game road trip starting Thursday. Their first game is in the Bay Area against the Valkyries, followed by a trip to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Aces and the Storm in Seattle.

However, Bonner might not be available for any of the aforementioned games. It will be hard for the Fever to secure wins without their veteran leader, who has become integral to White's rotations.

This road trip will be an endurance test for the Fever squad and a coaching battlefield for White, who has to play without one of her best pawns at her disposal.

