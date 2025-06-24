Is DiJonai Carrington playing tonight against Dream? Latest on Dallas Wings star's status (June 24)

The Dallas Wings are set to square off against the Atlanta Dream in an interconference regular season matchup on Tuesday. Heading into the highly anticipated game, the Wings have five players listed on their injury report, including reigning WNBA Most Improved Player, DiJonai Carrington.

Carrington is dealing with a rib injury that sidelined her for the Wings’ recent game against the Washington Mystics. In her absence, Dallas suffered yet another tough loss, falling 91-88 in a nail-biting overtime finish.

Before that, Carrington took the court in the Wings’ 86-83 victory over her former team, the Connecticut Sun. Coming off the bench, she logged 24 minutes and posted five points on 2 of 9 shooting, including 0 of 3 from beyond the arc. Despite her shooting struggles, she contributed across the board with nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block.

DiJonai Carrington’s season has fallen short of expectations following her breakout campaign last year. Although she started the season in the starting lineup, her on-court impact was more detrimental than beneficial, eventually leading to her being moved to the bench.

With the Dallas Wings continuing to struggle, the coaching staff was forced to shake things up, resulting in Carrington’s demotion. The team now sits with the second-worst record in the league at 3-12 after 15 games. Meanwhile, Carrington is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals on 35.6% shooting.

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream?

The Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 24, at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Wings vs. Dream game will be telecast live on KFAA and PeachtreeTV while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

