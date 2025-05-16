"Is it Drake?": Fever star reacts as Caitlin Clark puts teammates on the spot with 'trick question'

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and DeWanna Bonner, participated in a fun trivia game for Sports Illustrated ahead of the 2025 season. The game was a segment of the new "Aliyah Boston Tea Party" show produced by Sports Illustrated.

The contest entailed each player asking a question about themselves. The first teammate to jot down the answer on her whiteboard wins a point.

At one point in the game, Clark put her teammates on a tough spot by asking them to name her pregame hype song.

"What's my go-to pregame hype song?" she asked her teammates.

In response, her Fever teammates wrote down their answers on the whiteboard slates given to them on the show. DeWanna Bonner finished before the rest of them this time and quickly showed off her answer while smiling.

"Drake," she wrote.

However, Kelsey Mitchell didn't seem convinced.

"Is it Drake really?" Mitchell asked.

Clark then told them it's a trick question and that she was looking for the right answer. She also implored them to take the time to think about it. Boston eventually came up with the correct answer, which Clark accepted.

"No music," Boston wrote on the whiteboard.

Clark then explained to her teammates that she doesn't listen to music before any of the Fever's matchups.

With the team tipping off their 2025 season against the Chicago Sky today, Clark and company will look to translate their seamless chemistry into positive results on the court.

Kelsey Mitchell revealed intentions to pass on wisdom gained from Fever veteran to Caitlin Clark

Ahead of the new WNBA season, Kelsey Mitchell talked about playing alongside veteran guard DeWanna Bonner and the experience she brings to the Fever team. She also revealed her intention to pass on any wisdom learned from Bonner on the court to fellow teammate Caitlin Clark.

Speaking in an April 4 interview on the "Sports Are Fun!" show during the NCAA tournament, Mitchell said (43:47 mark):

"I would have to say DeWanna Bonner from a legend. Like, it's just like I've never. She's won so much with DT [Diana Taurasi], she's one of the ones that not a lot of people, I think, talk about as far as winning is concerned... So I get to learn and soak up a lot of knowledge, and then I get to pass it to Caitlin. So, it's good, I love that."

As Clark heads into her sophomore season, she would greatly benefit from having experienced veterans like Mitchell and Bonner around her. The latter could also complement Clark's game while taking some load off her.

