Is there a Game 4 in 2025 WNBA playoffs first round?

The first week of the 2025 WNBA playoffs has been packed with excitement, delivering close games and plenty of energy for fans. With the first two games of the opening round complete, some are wondering if there could be a Game 4.

That’s not possible, though. The first round of the WNBA playoffs is a best-of-three series, meaning the first team to win two games moves on. Since a team can clinch the series in Game 2 or Game 3, there’s no need for a fourth game.

However, the semifinals and the Finals follow a best-of-five format. In those rounds, a Game 4 can happen if neither team sweeps the first three games.

Previously, the WNBA used a 2-1 format for the first-round series. The team with the better record would host the first two games, while the lower-seeded team would host a deciding Game 3 if the series went that far. That sometimes meant that the lower seed never got to play at home if they lost the first two games.

To make things fairer, the league switched to a 1-1-1 format. Now, the higher seed hosts Game 1, the lower seed hosts Game 2, and the higher seed hosts a Game 3, if required, back on their home court.

2025 WNBA playoffs first-round results

In the top half of the bracket, the #1 Minnesota Lynx faced the #8 Golden State Valkyries. After a dominant 101-72 win in Game 1, the Lynx faced some turbulence in Game 2 but pulled through. They clinched the series with a nail-biting 75-74 victory, sweeping 2-0.

The #4 Phoenix Mercury and #5 New York Liberty matchup has been a roller coaster, though. The Mercury took the first game 76–69, but the Liberty stormed back in Game 2 with a commanding 86–60 win to tie the series, setting up a dramatic finish.

In the bottom half of the bracket, both series are knotted at one game apiece.

The Las Vegas Aces opened with an easy 102-77 win, only for the Seattle Storm to bounce back and even the series with an 83-83 thriller. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream started strong with an 80-68 Game 1 victory, but the Indiana Fever responded with a 77-60 win to force a deciding game.

