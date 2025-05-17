Is Hailey Van Lith playing tonight against Indiana Fever? Sky rookie’s WNBA debut in jeopardy as old rivalry with Caitlin Clark renews

Hailey Van Lith’s potential WNBA debut could be in jeopardy after she picked up an injury. The Chicago Sky rookie was part of the famous LSU team that won the national championship in 2023 at the expense of then-Iowa and now-Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Van Lith may be watching Saturday's season opener from the sidelines after hurting her ankle during practice. It’s unclear whether she’ll be able to make her debut against the Fever.

Hailey Van Lith is expected to be the next big thing for the Sky with the No. 11 pick of this year's WNBA Draft expected to take on a backup point guard role behind Courtney Vandersloot. She impressed in the preseason, averaging six points, 4.3 assists, and only two turnovers across three games.

Whether she was completing neat pick-and-rolls with her teammates, showing dogged display or shooting from beyond the arc, Van Lith showed why she is rated so highly by many within Chicago.

After the 23-year-old’s inclusion in the final roster alongside second-round pick Maddy Westbeld, expectations have skyrocketed for the former TCU star.

With the rookie’s first full season still ahead at Wintrust Arena, coach Tyler Marsh will be eager to see Hailey Van Lith continue to develop her game. Both he and the Sky fans will be hoping that the injury isn't too serious and she can return to full fitness soon.

What to expect from Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever this season?

The Chicago Sky have shown serious ambition this offseason by adding much-needed veteran presence. They’ll look to improve on last season's 13-27 record. Bringing back Courtney Vandersloot was a big move as she was a vital part of the 2021 championship team. Ariel Atkins will add depth with ability to play multiple positions.

The Indiana Fever have also made major offseason moves to support Caitlin Clark in her pursuit of a first WNBA title. They’re considered one of the favorites this year alongside the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx.

Clark helped Fever break almost decade-long playoff drought last season. The Sky, on the other hand, haven’t been the same since their 2021 championship, losing in the 2022 semifinals, suffering a first-round exit in 2023, and failing to qualify altogether in 2024.

It will be interesting to see how both teams fare this year. The game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It will be nationally televised on ABC, and also available via ESPN+, Fubo, Disney+, and WNBA League Pass.

