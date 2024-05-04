Is Jaelyn Brown related to Jaylen Brown? Closer look at WNBA rookie and Celtics star's personal lives

Dallas Wings rookie guard Jaelyn Brown went toe-to-toe with the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark in their preseason game on Friday night. Brown matched Clark's output and was even more efficient than the first overall pick.

But who is the Cal product and is she related to Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown?

Jaelyn Brown, believe it or not, is not related to the Celtics forward, even though they have the same last name and both went to the University of California. Jaelyn was with the Golden Bears from 2016 to 2020, while Jaylen only spent one season in Berkeley from 2015 to 2016.

The 25-year-old WNBA rookie was born and raised in Murrieta, California, while the three-time NBA All-Star is from Marietta, Georgia. She was born on October 12, 1998, and he was born on October 24, 1996.

Jaelyn Brown's basketball career

Jaelyn Brown went undrafted in 2021 after finishing her career with the California Golden Bears. Brown didn't sign for a WNBA team and went overseas to turn professional. She joined the Norrköping Dolphins for the 2021-22 season in Sweden before moving to Hungary to play for Ludovika Csata.

Brown won a championship in Sweden, averaging 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. She brought her talents to Turkey after a short season in Hungary, first playing for Rize Belediyespor. She averaged 18.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

It caught the attention of Antalya 07, who brought her in last season. She put up 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. And after four teams overseas, the WNBA came calling and she was signed by the Dallas Wings this offseason.

In her first preseason game for the Wings against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, Jaelyn Brown finished with 21 points and five rebounds on 7-for-15 shooting from the field. She's looking to take a spot in the final roster and it appears she might get on before the start of the season.

Jaylen Brown's career

Jaylen Brown started just 20 games as a rookie for the Boston Celtics before bursting out of the scene in his second season. Brown was relegated to the sixth man role in his third year and strived before being named an All-Star in his fifth season in the league.

The 27-year-old swingman is among the best players in the NBA and is one of the reasons why the Celtics finished the season with the best record in the league. He even signed the largest contract in NBA history last summer, which was a five-year, $304 million extension.

Brown has been an All-Star in three of the past four seasons. He's a two-way player who has improved in every facet of his game. He still has his critics, especially those who call him out for not having a left hand and not being a good dribbler.